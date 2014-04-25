Amanda Seyfried joining Hugh Jackman in ‘Peter Pan’ update

(CBR) The last major piece of the casting puzzle has fallen into place for Warner Bros.” “Pan,” the Peter Pan origin story directed by Joe Wright.

Deadline reports Amanda Seyfried has signed on to star in the film, which tells the story of Peter Pan”s earliest encounters with Captain Hook, before the two became deadly adversaries. Seyfried will play Mary, presumably the same young woman who grows up to become Wendy”s mother.

She joins a cast that already includes Hugh Jackman as Blackbeard, Garrett Hedlund as Hook, Rooney Mara as Tiger Lily, Adeel Akhtar as Smee and Levi Miller as Peter.

Along with Seyfried, the production has added Jack Charles as Tiger Lily”s father, Taejoo Na as Kwahu, Nonso Anozie as Bishop, Kathy Burke as Mother Barnabas, Kurt Egyiawan as Murray, Lewis MacDougall as Nibs and newcomer Leni Zieglmeier as Wendy Darling.

Principal photography begins on April 28.