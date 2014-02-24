Amanda Seyfried to replace Mila Kunis as ‘Ted 2’s’ female lead

Amanda Seyfried clearly enjoys working with Seth MacFarlane.

The “Les Miserables” actress – who’s already set to appear in MacFarlane’s forthcoming comedy-western “A Million Ways to Die in the West” – has signed on to play the female lead in “Ted 2,” according to Deadline. Mila Kunis, who played the girlfriend of Mark Wahlberg’s character in the first film, will appear in the sequel only briefly, if at all. The switch-up is being described as a creative decision on MacFarlane’s part and nothing more.

“Ted” centered on the relationship between an emotionally-stunted 35-year-old man (Wahlberg) and his foul-mouthed teddy, whom we wished to sentient life as a child. The film became an enormous hit on release, grossing nearly $550 million worldwide.

Do you think Seyfried is a good choice for the “Ted” sequel? Vote in the poll below to let us know.