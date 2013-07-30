Amazing early test footage for Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’ captures the thrill of innovation

Plain and simple, I love this.
Part of what I love about movies is the language of cinema. Not just the stories being told or the people telling them, but the particular use of camera and editing and music and effects and sound… the way all of that comes together to create and capture emotion and energy and action and ideas.
There’s a film coming out later this year that I’ve seen that is such an amazing explosion of new visual language, of unfettered visual invention, that I feel like any review we do right now will only be half the story. Some films leave a huge thumbprint on film history because they do something that immediately enters the vocabulary of every other filmmaker working, something that is just added to the tools that are used to tell visual stories. It’s got to be amazing to be part of something like that, and I suspect that most of the time, you don’t even realize it until later.
Today, there’s a four and a half minute silent video online that is nothing but camera tests of people walking around, and yet, looking at it, I am struck by just how much you can sense the excitement of the people shooting these tests because they know that they have this brand-new thing to play with. I’m talking about the Panaglide tests shot by Dean Cundey and Ray Stella for John Carpenter’s “Halloween.”
If you have never seen “The Shining” or “Halloween” or “Wolfen” or “Days Of Heaven,” and you were to watch them now for the first time, I’m sure you’d find plenty to like in all of them. Chances are, though, they wouldn’t feel revolutionary to you, and that’s something we lose when films are watched out of the context of their original release window. The invention of the Stedicam and the Panaglide (competing systems that basically did the same thing, stabilizing a camera that could be worn by an operator for completely mobility) pushed filmmakers to rethink the way they thought things, and I can say that when I saw “Halloween” theatrically, I was way too young, and the film’s creepy, fluid, voyeuristic style really worked on me in a way no other scary image ever had. The same was true of “The Shining.” There was something otherworldly about the feeling of exploring the Overlook, hovering along behind Danny or stalking Wendy or crowding in on Jack as he loses his mind.
What I find most exciting about this test footage is watching them think about scenarios that would be too frustrating to shoot using conventional dolly track and then test the equipment. Even without sound, you can feel the energy of the camera work, and you can see it on their faces. I’ve always thought that Dean Cundey was a key ingredient in Carpenter’s early work, and this is a lovely memento of a moment when the two of them were gearing up to change the way horror films were shot. No small order, but they just seem happy to be playing, no idea just how big an impact they would have with their work within a few short years.
Thanks to Brad Miska, the first one to post this footage yesterday. He got the heads up from Billy Kirkus, who evidently owns the footage. Don May, Jr., owner of Synapse Films and a tireless scavenger of genre movie history, did the transfer, and this is evidently just one small part of what Kirkus has.
I hope someone gathers all of it and puts it out. It’s not every day you can see someone just start to develop the language that will end up defining 40 years worth of genre movies, and there is real historical value to this stuff.
Whats the film being released later this year that you mention?
My guess is….Gravity.
Smurfs 2 really stepped up their game.
But seriously, this footage is awesome and John Carpenter is a national treasure.
Getaway with Selena Gomez. You know everything she does is pure gold, right? That’s what the media would have us believe anyway…
Yeah, I’d guess Gravity too. If not that then The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
Unfortunately the owners of this footage are essentially holding it for ransom. They want Malek Akkad to fork over a lot of cash for it, when the catalog market on Blu and DVD is relatively dead now, plus Anchor Bay is already releasing a finalized 35th anniversary release in September. Kirkus needs to release the footage himself, do a Kickstarter, just do something to get it in the hands of fans willing to pay. If he is truly hoping for a big payday for contributing toward a big selling DVD release, he’s about 13 years too late.
Hi, Kirkus here. How can I hold it for ransom if I never, ever have given out a price?
PS-I worked on the very first release with Anchor Bay, when they (Trancas and Anchor Bay) contacted me way back then. Since then, I have been apart of every release because they keep useing my stuff.
Kirkus, Is there any update on negotiations with Trancas or Malek about the lost Halloween footage?
If I’m mistaken, that’s fine, but given the fact that you are encouraging people to contact Trancas if they want to see more, and that you have indicated that up to this point Trancas hasn’t shown much interest (at least Malek Akkad himself has not, based on your comments elsewhere), then that, combined with the fact that the new 35th Anniversary Blu-Ray is surely finalized at this point, tells me it’s unlikely Trancas is going to be purchasing the footage and putting it in a future release. I wish it weren’t so, but given the market for non-new release Blu-Rays these days, I suspect this will be the last physical media release of Halloween for a long, long time, if not ever.
Speaking as someone who would love to see this footage and would gladly pay for the privilege, I think you’re going to have to find another avenue of seeing it released, if that’s legally possible. I guess my main concern is that I don’t want it locked away forever just because the copyright holder doesn’t want to pay you for it. That’s me speaking strictly as a hardcore Halloween fan. I don’t remotely begrudge wanting to be compensated for the work you guys have put into finding and transferring the footage, but I think the current approach is likely a dead end. I am hoping I am wrong, but most of all I just want to see the stuff. :)
Of course after the brilliance of panaglide and steady-cam systems, these days they just shake the crap out of the camera and have it point repetitively at the sky and ground and induce motion sickness because it makes things look scarier / more active / modern / involving or some other half-baked excuse for not being able to direct a scene well.