‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ officially begins production

Everyone’s favorite webslinger is officially back in action.

“Day 1. #anamorphic #film #philthecameraoperator,” tweeted “Amazing Spider-Man 2” director Marc Webb from the film’s set on Monday, along with a photo of a man whose name I will presume is Phil, and who I will presume operates cameras for a living. The highly-anticipated superhero sequel is filming in the Big Apple.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will see Spidey (Andrew Garfield, returning) going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino. Also starring are returning thesps Emma Stone, Martin Sheen and Sally Field, who join newbies Dane DeHaan (“Chronicle”) as Harry Osborn, Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane Watson and Felicity Jones (“Like Crazy”) in an unspecified role. The film is slated for release on May 2, 2014.

