‘Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Kick-Ass 2’ highlight Comic-Con Friday movie panels

After the announcement of the disappointing Thursday panel lineup, the San Diego Comic-Con has more than made up for it with a stellar itinerary set for Friday, July 19. Among the other big movies scheduled to make an appearance are “Veronica Mars,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Kick-Ass 2,” “Riddick,” and “The World’s End,” plus the Metallica feature “Through the Never,” with the metal gods on hand to answer questions.

Here’s a look at what fans can expect to see at Friday’s movie panels in Hall H and the rest of the San Diego Convention center:

“The World’s End”

10:00am – 11:00am

Hall H

“Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for their biggest film yet, and both will be on had with director Edgar Wright for what’s sure to be one of the funniest panels at the Con.

“Veronica Mars” Special Video Presentation and Q&A

11:15am – 12:00pm

Hall H

This is it — the film that thousands of fans famously helped fund through Kickstarter. Now those same fans will be among the first to see the results. “Veronica” herself, Kristen Bell, will be joined by co-stars Francis Capra, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Chris Lowell, Tina Majorino and Krysten Ritter, along with producer and director Rob Thomas for a panel which will include exclusive footage and a discussion about the anticipated film.

Universal Pictures

12:15pm – 1:15pm

Hall H

Fans can expect some big stars at this panel featuring looks at the upcoming sequels “Riddick,” and “Kick-Ass 2.” The former’s star/producer Vin Diesel, and co-stars Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) and Dave Bautista (“The Man with the Iron Fists”) will join writer/director David Twohy to discuss Riddick’s next adventure. The “Kick-Ass” participants have yet to be announced, but stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Chloe Grace Moretz might be making the trip.