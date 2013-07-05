‘Amazing Spider-Man’ and ‘Kick-Ass 2’ highlight Comic-Con Friday movie panels

After the announcement of the disappointing Thursday panel lineup, the San Diego Comic-Con has more than made up for it with a stellar itinerary set for Friday, July 19. Among the other big movies scheduled to make an appearance are “Veronica Mars,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Kick-Ass 2,” “Riddick,” and “The World’s End,” plus the Metallica feature “Through the Never,” with the metal gods on hand to answer questions. 

Here’s a look at what fans can expect to see at Friday’s movie panels in Hall H and the rest of the San Diego Convention center:

“The World’s End”
10:00am – 11:00am
Hall H
“Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite for their biggest film yet, and both will be on had with director Edgar Wright for what’s sure to be one of the funniest panels at the Con.

“Veronica Mars” Special Video Presentation and Q&A
11:15am – 12:00pm 
Hall H
This is it — the film that thousands of fans famously helped fund through Kickstarter. Now those same fans will be among the first to see the results. “Veronica” herself, Kristen Bell, will be joined by co-stars Francis Capra, Enrico Colantoni, Percy Daggs III, Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen, Chris Lowell, Tina Majorino and Krysten Ritter, along with producer and director Rob Thomas for a panel which will include exclusive footage and a discussion about the anticipated film. 

Universal Pictures
12:15pm – 1:15pm 
Hall H
Fans can expect some big stars at this panel featuring looks at the upcoming sequels “Riddick,” and “Kick-Ass 2.” The former’s star/producer Vin Diesel, and co-stars Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) and Dave Bautista (“The Man with the Iron Fists”) will join writer/director David Twohy to discuss Riddick’s next adventure. The “Kick-Ass” participants have yet to be announced, but stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Chloe Grace Moretz might be making the trip. 

Sony and Screen Gems
4:05pm – 6:15pm 
Hall H

The panel for Sony Pictures Animation’s sequel “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs” will feature voice stars Anna Faris and Terry Crews, along with directors Cody Cameron and Kris Pearn.

The latest YA fantasy to make the big screen jump — “Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” will bring stars Lily Collins, Jamie Campbell Bower, Robert Sheehan and Kevin Zegers, author Cassandra Clare and director Harald Zwart to San Diego for a first look at new footage and a Q&A. No Mundanes allowed, 
The long-in-the-works “RoboCop” remake will face Comic-Con fans, as stars Joel Kinnaman, Abbie Cornish, and Samuel L. Jackson and director José Padilha will take part in the film’s panel discussion. Will any footage be unveiled? I’ll buy that for a dollar. 
 
Last but not least at the Sony presentation, Spidey himself will be hopefully swinging in for a extensive look at the highly-anticipated sequel “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” The first film’s 2011 panel was truly memorable (with star Andrew Garfield appearing in the audience in a homemade costume), but how will they top it this year?
“Metallica: Through the Never”

6:30pm – 7:00pm 
Hall H 
All four members of Metallica and director/writer Nimród Antal (“Kontroll”) and producer Charlotte Huggins will help unveil the world premiere of the theatrical trailer, poster, and an exclusive preview of footage, followed by a Q&A. Bring earplugs. 

Comic-Con is expected to announce the Saturday lineup of panels tomorrow.  

