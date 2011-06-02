‘Amazing Spider-Man’ cast and crew headed to San Diego Comic-Con

As expected, Spidey will be swinging down to San Diego to mingle with true believers this July.

The cast and crew of the highly-anticipated Marvel superhero reboot “The Amazing Spider-Man” will discuss the movie for the first time at Comic-Con San Diego, which runs July 21 – 24.

Rumors have been swirling that the cast of “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn,” DreamWorks’ “Real Steel” and Universal Pictures’ “Cowboys and Aliens” are just some of the other films in attendance, but those panels have not been officially announced by either the studios or Comic-Con itself.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing Spider-Man back to Comic-Con â€“ it’s an exciting place to give the fans an inside look into what the new Spider-Man film is all about,” said Sony’s Marc Weinstock in a press release.

Directed by Marc Webb (“(500) Days of Summer”), the film stars Andrew Garfield (“Social Network”), Emma Stone (“Easy A”), Martin Sheen, Sally Field and Rhys Ifans.

“The Amazing Spider-Man” opens nationwide in 3D July 3, 2012.

