Amber Heard may pose for NBC’s ‘Playboy’

#Playboy
02.02.11 8 years ago

Is “The Informers” and “Pineapple Express” star Amber Heard about to hop to a new TV role as a bunny?

According to Variety.com, the blonde bombshell is in talks to play one of the leads in NBC’s drama pilot “Playboy,” which is set in the 1960s around the Playboy clubs. You might remember Lane Pryce taking his father and Don Draper to a Playboy club on “Mad Men” last season.
The trade offers no hint at what role Heard would play, but we’re not without imagination in such matters. Note that “in talks” doesn’t mean “negotiations” or “final negotiations” when it comes to pilot season casting.
Heard’s last regular TV role was on The CW’s summer mystery “Hidden Palms.” On the big screen, she was most recently seen in “The Stepfather” and in a very small “Zombieland” role. Her upcoming credits include “Drive Angry 3D” and “The Rum Diary.”

