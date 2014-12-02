AMC apologizes for spoiling “The Walking Dead”

The cable network regrets posting a photo to Facebook revealing who died immediately after Sunday's East Coast broadcast. AMC said in a statement: “With zero negative intent, we jumped the gun and put up a spoiler. Please know we're going to work to ensure that, in the future, possible spoilers by official AMC social feeds are killed before they can infect, certainly before the West Coast (U.S.) broadcast of 'The Walking Dead.' As always, thank you for watching, and keep the comments coming. We appreciate all of your support. #RIPSpoiler”” PLUS: Check out the emotional behind-the-scenes photo posted to Instagram, and 2 more join “Walking Dead's” companion series.

Watch a brief glimpse of George Clooney on “Downton Abbey”

Clooney is appearing as part of a Text Santa charity special of the ITV series.

FX teases “The Americans” Season 3

Here”s the first glimpse of the 3rd season, premiering Jan. 28.

NBC to broadcast “The People Magazine Awards”

The two-hour awards show will air on Dec. 18 live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

More than 750 “Sons of Anarchy” props, wardrobe and memorabilia are going up for auction

Bidding starts Dec. 5 and closes the day after the series finale on Dec. 10. PLUS: Watch the “Sons of Anarchy” PSA for the Boot Campaign.

Jimmy Kimmel teams with The Killers to create a new Christmas song

Watch their music video for “Joel, the Lump of Coal.”

Claire Holt auditions for CBS” “Supergirl”

According to The Wrap, “The Originals” and “Vampire Diaries” bet has tested for the superhero role.

Craig Ferguson worked on “Web Therapy” just before announcing his “Late Late Show” exit

Lisa Kudrow tells Ferguson “it”s pretty incredible” he was able to do both on the same day.

John Stamos confirms his dinner with Amy Poehler absolutely was a date

“It was a date in my eyes,” said Stamos, reacting to Poehler telling Howard Stern in October that, “I was at a restaurant. We were having dinner and I was like, ‘Oh maybe this is a date,” but I didn”t know.”

Janice Dickinson tells CNN: “I would like Cosby to come out and at least acknowledge that he is a pig, that he is a monster, and he raped me”

The former “American”s Next Top Model” judge last night spoke in detail about Bill Cosby allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Mindy Kaling: I can”t believe our anal sex episode made it on Fox

She tells Conan: “I think it was just confusing enough so that elderly people and young people wouldn”t be able to understand what was going on. And all the perverts in between …they”d get it.”

Boomer Esiason oversees Hallmark Channel”s Kitten Bowl II draft

“Clawvin Johnson” went No. 1, followed by “Cat Stafford” and “Ryan Fitzcatrick.”

Why is AMC releasing so many “Better Call Saul” teasers?

It seems that the cable network desperately wants the “Breaking Bad” spinoff to be a much-needed hit.

Jane Krakowski “auditions” for “Peter Pan Live!”

Watch her “leaked audition for Funny or Die.

“Sleepy Hollow” boss: “It was tough decision, and incredibly emotional”

Showrunner Mark Goffman talks about last night”s midseason finale twist. PLUS: Tom Mison and John Noble react, and so does Orlando Jones.

10 years ago today: Brian Williams succeeded Tom Brokaw on “NBC Nightly News”

Williams has now been anchor of “NBC Nightly News” for a full decade.

Tina Fey jokes “we”re not” going to keep the Golden Globes fresh

Watch Tina and Amy Poehler”s latest promo.

Bill Burr says “I hope I get the call” to do “Better Call Saul”

Watch the “Breaking Bad” alum”s trailer for his standup special, “I'm Sorry You Feel That Way.”

HBO planning a 6-part documentary on troubled real estate heir Robert Durst

“The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” will examine the life of the son of a NYC real estate mogul who was twice acquited of murder.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt would be up for a “3rd Rock From the Sun” reunion

Gordon-Levitt said on Reddit “Hell yes” he”d do a reunion. “Though not sure how much sense it would make since the alien characters left earth (spoiler alert) at the end of the series.”

Jimmy Fallon plays Pictionary with Jerry Seinfeld, Martin Short and Miranda Sings

Fallon and Short teamed up against Seinfeld and YouTube sensation Sings. PLUS: Short revives Jiminy Glick for Fallon.

“Toy Story That Time Forgot” keeps the “Toy Story” franchise fresh

Tonight”s special, says Brian Lowry, “actually fulfills that time-honored tradition of delivering genuine family fare around the holidays.”

Bing Crosby gets “Rediscovered” tonight on “American Masters”

The PBS special argues that the legendary crooner-actor was one of the 20th century's most influential pop culture figures.