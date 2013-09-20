AMC extends final episodes of ‘Breaking Bad’ to 75 minutes

(CBR) There are only two episodes left before Heisenberg hangs up the black hat and abandons the blue-crystal persuasion for good. But those two episodes are now a little bit longer.

“Breaking Bad” writer and co-executive producer Peter Gould revealed on Twitter that the final two episodes of the AMC drug drama will clock in at 75 minutes each, including commercial time. “Set your DVRs accordingly,” he wrote. “Better still, watch live!”

At 75 minutes with commercial breaks, the final two episodes of “Breaking Bad”, titled “Granite State” and “Felina,” should each pan out to about 60 solid minutes of drama. That”s a pretty big win, considering how much business is still up in the air as the series races toward an ending.

Meanwhile, as “Breaking Bad” fans brace themselves for the emotional conclusion, star Bryan Cranston isn”t hurting at all – for work, that is. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has lined up a major feature-film role following the conclusion of Bad: a starring turn in “Trumbo”, directed by Jay Roach. The movie centers on real-life screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, whose career came to a halt when he was blacklisted in Hollywood on suspicion of communist activity. The movie shoots in 2014.

