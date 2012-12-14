AMC gives series order to ‘Low Winter Sun’ with Mark Strong

AMC has given a series order to the drama pilot “Low Winter Sun.”
The 10-episode first season will be run by writer-producer Chris Mundy (“Criminal Minds,” “Cold Case”) and produced through Endemol Studios and AMC Studio.
The series stars Mark Strong (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Green Lantern”) and Lennie James, who has worked with AMC on “The Walking Dead” and “The Prisoner.”
“Endemol and Chris Mundy have produced a beautiful pilot with an incredible cast led by the insanely talented Mark Strong,” blurbs Joel Stillerman, AMC”s EVP of original programming, production and digital content. “We”re thrilled to be moving forward with this compelling and intense new drama and look forward to returning to Detroit for production on the first season.”
Based on the 2006 British miniseries by Simon Donald, “Low Winter Sun” has been relocated to Detroit. The story begins with the murder of a cop by a fellow Detroit detective, as the crime sends the detective deep into the city’s criminal underworld.
With “Breaking Bad” ending next summer and speculation suggesting “Mad Men” may only have two seasons remaining, AMC is in a period of drama series flux. “The Walking Dead” is still going strong and the network finally formally renewed “Hell on Wheels” earlier this week. A third season resurrection for “The Killing” has been rumored to be close, but it remains unofficial.
AMC notes that the Untitled Richard LaGravenese & Tony Goldwyn Project, a drama pilot, remains in contention for a 2013 series pick-up.
Hopefully this means they’ll re-release the original mini (which I think starred Strong too).
Paul – I hope they do. It’s not available on Netflix, which leaves me adrift!
-Daniel
Dan, you are not adrift. The entire two-part British mini-series can be watched on the internet free of charge. Just Google “Low Winter Sun Dailymotion.” The show is divided into eight segments, totaling about 145 minutes.
MoreTears – But that’s SO much to watch streaming. With Netflix stuff, if it’s streaming, I can watch on my Roku, but if it’s al just online… [Whine whine whine… Technology is magical!]
-Daniel
@MoreTears – the main problem is that the quality of that Dailymotion upload is, at best, terrible. I’m playing it now, and it’s watchable, but barely.
@PAul O’Regan — Oh, the Dailymotion thing is absolutely terrible, but it is the only option if one wants to see the UK “Low Winter Sun.” As bad as it is, the video at least allows one to become familiar with the original work as a prelude to seeing what AMC will do with an American adaptation.
Good premise, cool setting, and Mark Strong is great. I have some hope.
My only familiarity with Strong is from his performance in “Robin Hood,” which I really enjoyed. Anything else of his that I should check out?
Haynie: “Rock ‘N Rolla” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” spring immediately to mind. Then there’s “End Game”, “Body Of Lies”, “The Guard”. Mark Strong is a terrific actor who always gives a great performance and has far too little screen time, in my opinion. Looking forward to this series.
Our Friends In The North. British TV mini-series from the mid-90s, starring Chris Eccleston, Daniel Craig, Gina McKee and Strong. Not sure on its availability in the US, but it’s worth tracking down.