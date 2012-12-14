AMC gives series order to ‘Low Winter Sun’ with Mark Strong

AMC has given a series order to the drama pilot “Low Winter Sun.”

The 10-episode first season will be run by writer-producer Chris Mundy (“Criminal Minds,” “Cold Case”) and produced through Endemol Studios and AMC Studio.

The series stars Mark Strong (“Zero Dark Thirty,” “Green Lantern”) and Lennie James, who has worked with AMC on “The Walking Dead” and “The Prisoner.”

“Endemol and Chris Mundy have produced a beautiful pilot with an incredible cast led by the insanely talented Mark Strong,” blurbs Joel Stillerman, AMC”s EVP of original programming, production and digital content. “We”re thrilled to be moving forward with this compelling and intense new drama and look forward to returning to Detroit for production on the first season.”

Based on the 2006 British miniseries by Simon Donald, “Low Winter Sun” has been relocated to Detroit. The story begins with the murder of a cop by a fellow Detroit detective, as the crime sends the detective deep into the city’s criminal underworld.

With “Breaking Bad” ending next summer and speculation suggesting “Mad Men” may only have two seasons remaining, AMC is in a period of drama series flux. “The Walking Dead” is still going strong and the network finally formally renewed “Hell on Wheels” earlier this week. A third season resurrection for “The Killing” has been rumored to be close, but it remains unofficial.

AMC notes that the Untitled Richard LaGravenese & Tony Goldwyn Project, a drama pilot, remains in contention for a 2013 series pick-up.