AMC greenlights unscripted ‘King of Arms’ and renews ‘Small Town Security’

AMC is about to go over the top.

The cable network has greenlit a new unscripted series called “King of Arms,” which takes a look the muscle-bound world of American competitive arm wrestling.

The network also announced that they are renewing “Small Town Security” for a third season.

“King of Arms” centers on five arm wrestling clubs on the road in pursuit of the victory. The one-hour series will premiere in the first quarter of 2014 — timed for the return of AMC hit “The Walking Dead” — and will air for 10 episodes.

“King” is from “Deadliest Catch” producers Matt Renner and Ethan Prochnik and Dan Ilani.

Meanwhile, new episodes of the unscripted “Small Town Security,” which centers on family-run security in Georgia, will air with second season of “Freakshow” in the second quarter of 2014. “Small Town” is executive produced by Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver (“This American Life,” “Mob Wives”).

“‘King of Arms,’ ‘Small Town Security’ and ‘Freakshow’ all take viewers inside worlds most have never seen, populated by unique and unforgettable characters,” said AMC exec Joel Stillerman. “We are looking forward to bringing these new and returning series to AMC viewers and are very excited to be working with Undertow Films on our new unscripted original, ‘King of Arms.'”