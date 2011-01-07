AMC promises ‘Mad Men’ will be back for Season 5

01.07.11
It seems hard to believe, but as of Friday (Jan. 7) morning. AMC still hadn’t formally announced a renewal for “Mad Men,” winner of three consecutive Outstanding Drama Series Emmys. 
For a breakdown of the obstacles standing in the way of an official renewal, you can read this article.
AMC’s Joel Stillerman reassured reporters at Friday’s Television Critics Association press tour panel by declaring “‘Mad Men’ is definitely coming back for Season 5, but don’t ask me when, because we’re not sure yet.” 
That’s not the same as a timetable for one of TV’s best shows, but it ought to reassure fans who were concerned that contractual struggles might get in the way of another 13 “Mad Men” episodes. 
Meanwhile, AMC has a more concrete battle plan for another AMC series, “Breaking Bad.” That Emmy-winning drama will start production on Season 4 next Thursday in Albuquerque. “Breaking Bad” is expected to return this summer, but no premiere date has been hinted at.
“As we ramp up production for the next season of ‘Breaking Bad,” we look forward to returning to Albuquerque, which serves as a perfect backdrop for the evolution of Walt White’s character,” states Susie Fitzgerald, AMC’s SVP of scripted development and current programming. “Vince Gilligan and his team deliver bold storylines that truly deliver a mesmerizing, exhilarating television experience.  We look forward to an incredible fourth season.”
The network also repeated the 13-episode order for the second season of “Walking Dead,” but you already knew that.

