AMC renews ‘Hell on Wheels’ for a second season

AMC has been working on the railroad, all the live-long fall. Now, AMC is ready to continue working on the railroad for at least another season.

The cable network officially announced on Tuesday (December 27) that “Hell on Wheels” has been renewed for a second season.

“Hell on Wheels” was created by Tony Gayton and Joe Gayton and features an ensemble cast led by Anson Mount, Common, Colm Meaney and Dominique McElligott, focusing on the development and construction of the first transcontinental railroad in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Since premiering in November, “Hell on Wheels” has become AMC’s second highest rated series ever. Yes, that’s higher rated than “Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad,” with an average viewership of 3.2 million viewers and 1.5 million viewers among adults 25-54. There’s a rather hefty caveat that “Hell on Wheels” benefited rather highly from its time slot airing after AMC’s highest rated show, “The Walking Dead,” for the first chunk of its run.

“Hell on Wheels” will have its first season finale on Sunday, January 15.