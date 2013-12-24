AMC taps ‘Breaking Bad’ writers for ‘Better Call Saul’

12.24.13

(CBR) Saul Goodman will have some familiar faces backing him on his planned AMC series. Variety reports that “Breaking Bad” veterans Thomas Schnauz and Gennifer Hutchison have signed as a co-executive producer and supervising producer respectively of the spinoff.

The prequel series, which stars Bob Odenkirk”s Saul before he met Walter White, was created by “Breaking Bad” mastermind Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould (the latter will serve as showrunner).

The series doesn”t have a premiere date yet, but it”s expected to bow next year on AMC. Before then, Gould may even bring in a few other “Breaking Bad” alums to round out the writer”s room.

