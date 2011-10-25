AMC Theaters confirms and then retracts ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ IMAX sneak peek

Rumors are rumors, and confirmations are confirmations, but there is a world in between rumors and confirmations, and “The Dark Knight Rises,” Warner Bros. and AMC Theaters just moved there.

Last week’s much-buzzed-about rumor that WB was planning on revealing 6 minutes of “The Dark Knight Rises” before IMAX screenings of “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” was neither confirmed nor denied by any of the involved parties.

Then, the AMC theater chain posted this to their blog: “The six-minute ‘Dark Knight Rises’ prologue footage will only be shown on the higher resolution 70mm IMAX screens. Not the digital IMAX screens. Locations haven’t been confirmed yet, so stay tuned for an update on AMC Theatre locations that will be showing the prologue ‘Dark Knight Rises footage’ at a 70mm IMAX screen nearest you.”

While that shrunk the rumored sneak peek to only screens equipped with 70mm projectors (as opposed to the much more prevalent digital IMAX projectors), it still confirmed that WB was, indeed, going to be giving fans a glance at the much-anticipated superhero sequel.

However, as MTV reports, that post was soon removed and replaced with: “The information in this post has been retracted until further notice. Please refer to Warner Bros. for any information about ‘The Dark Knight Rises.'”

So, it sounds like what we have is an unofficial confirmation — or just a redacted rumor. Stay tuned.

“Dark Knight Rises” caps off Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy that began in 2005 with “Batman Begins.” Nolan shot several key scenes in the smash 2009 sequel, “The Dark Knight,” in the large-screen IMAX format. In next summer’s “Rises,” Christian Bale reprises his role as Batman/Bruce Wayne, with Anne Hathaway as Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Tom Hardy as Bane. It also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman and Marion Cotillard.

Nolan’s continued allegiance to the large-screen format (“Inception” was also a big player in IMAX) indicates that the 6-minute peek will soon become a reality.

