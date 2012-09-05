AMC unveils ‘The Walking Dead’ season 3 key art

#The Walking Dead
Senior Television Writer
09.05.12 3 Comments

AMC has unveiled the key art for the third season of “The Walking Dead.” 

The zombie drama will return on Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. The new art shows Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes standing outside the walls of a prison, a location that was glimpsed at the end of the show’s second season, and that fans of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series know well. The slogan “Fight the dead. Fear the living.” also suggests past and future themes of the show, where the survivors are often more problematic than the zombies themselves.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP