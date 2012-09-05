AMC unveils ‘The Walking Dead’ season 3 key art

AMC has unveiled the key art for the third season of “The Walking Dead.”
The zombie drama will return on Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. The new art shows Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes standing outside the walls of a prison, a location that was glimpsed at the end of the show’s second season, and that fans of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series know well. The slogan “Fight the dead. Fear the living.” also suggests past and future themes of the show, where the survivors are often more problematic than the zombies themselves.
Can they stay at the prison the whole season? Can they have endless repetitive conversations about humanity and the nature of things at said prison? Can nothing happen until the final episode? Pretty please?
Oh they will be at the Prison the whole season, that’s a fact. Hopefully it’s the other two questions I hope doesn’t happen.
I know that would be awsome!! I don’t really care and like the show, but its super funny to listen to people complain about it.