AMC unveils ‘The Walking Dead’ season 3 key art

AMC has unveiled the key art for the third season of “The Walking Dead.”

The zombie drama will return on Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. The new art shows Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes standing outside the walls of a prison, a location that was glimpsed at the end of the show’s second season, and that fans of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series know well. The slogan “Fight the dead. Fear the living.” also suggests past and future themes of the show, where the survivors are often more problematic than the zombies themselves.