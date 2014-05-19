AMC”s “Halt and Catch Fire” becomes the 1st show to premiere on Tumblr

Starting today, you can watch the ’80s computer industry drama on AMC”s Tumblr page, or AMC.com.

“Wicked Tuna” is getting a live talk show for its season finale

“Reel Talk Live” will air after the season finale on June 8.

“Breaking Bad”s” Emmy campaign: “Over But Not Done”

The AMC campaign is seeking a 2nd round of Emmys for the 2nd half of Season 2.

Billboard Music Awards has its biggest ratings in 13 years

Meanwhile, “The Good Wife” and “The Mentalist” season finales were down from last year.

“Game of Thrones” got its “Moon Door” wrong

Such a fall wouldn”t guarantee death, or breaking apart before crashing. PLUS: The actor who plays The Mountain is actually the world”s 2nd-strongest man.

“Under the Dome” casts a “Lost” alum

Brett Cullen will play Mike Vogel”s dad.

Longtime ABC News anchor Carole Simpson is upset she wasn”t invited to Barbara Walters” final “View”

“A first I was very said and now I am very mad,” she writes. Turns out, though, that ABC News had nothing to do with the invites.