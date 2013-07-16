‘American Dad’ will move to TBS in 2014

In a somewhat innovative deal, TBS announced on Tuesday (July 16) that it has picked up an 11th season for “American Dad,” meaning that the Seth MacFarlane comedy will soon be ending its run on FOX.
The deal goes like this: FOX has the 10th season of “American Dad” set to premiere this fall. Easy, right? That will be the show’s final season on FOX and then, in late 2014, the 15-episode 11th season will premiere on TBS.
There’s an extra twist: TBS’ corporate sibling Adult Swim will get encores of each episode after their initial TBS airing, which makes sense since Adult Swim has been getting strong ratings for “American Dad” repeats for several years. TBS has also been reairing “American Dad” episodes each afternoon.
[Note that animation seasons corollate with episode orders and not with when episodes air. By a totally different math, it’ll be the ninth season that’s premiering on FOX this fall. Or something. We’re confused, too.]
“‘American Dad!’ is a great fit for TBS, a favorite of comedy fans who like smart, irreverent humor with ample doses of biting wit and skewering satire,” blurbs Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TBS, TNT and Turner Classic Movies. “We look forward to welcoming Seth MacFarlane and the rest of his team as they bring this iconic show to TBS.”
Add 20th Century Fox TV Chairmen Gary Newman and Dana Walden, “‘American Dad! is a brilliantly inventive series, and TBS”s desire to platform new episodes demonstrates the enduring power of great and compelling content. Seth, Mike [Barker] and Matt [Weitzman] have created an incredibly rich world of unique characters, and we couldn”t be happier that they will be able to continue to tell their trademark brand of subversive, hilarious stories to their millions of fans.”
“American Dad,” which has earned a pair of Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program, has aired 152 episodes on FOX.
The episode orders for American Dad have always been confusing as FOX always order more episodes per season than they air. Going by the production codes on Wikipedia, I believe they technically haven’t shown any of the 2012/13 season yet.
Paul – It’s the same for “Family Guy” and “Cleveland Show.” I once tried to get somebody at 20th to talk me through their numbers versus FOX numbers and whose season counts got to appear in press releases and it hurt my head.
-Daniel
I think the production code issue is a separate issue from the seasons. The seasons really come down to whether you treat the first season of seven episodes (which aired after the Super Bowl and in May/June 2005) as “season one” and the rest of the episodes from Fall 2005/Spring 2006 as “season two” or if you view them all as one season. Fox takes the former view (hence “season ten” in 2013/14), the producers take the latter view.
The production code messup is because Fox has been ordering 20-22 episodes each year and only airing 16-18, for the most part, so a lot of episodes have carried over from year-to-year, to the point where they are, like you said, a year behind on production code (but not in episodes actually airing).
I really don’t know what to say about this. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am not sure if this will help or hinder the show. Many people say that Steve Callaghan being the new showrunner for the ninth season is the death of the show, but I am still not sure about that (primarily because Mike and Matt are still working on it). I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what this next season and the season after that will bring.