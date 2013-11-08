‘American Horror Story’ courts Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett for season 4

(CBR) “American Horror Story” has been renewed for a fourth season, but as is always the case with the horror anthology series, there”s no word about future story plans, certainly not this early in Season 3′s run.

That said, there”s something fans can predict about Ryan Murphy”s plans going forward: As with every season, expect more familiar faces in very different roles. Jessica Lange and Evan Peters, for example, have appeared on all three iterations of “Horror Story.” For round four, Murphy already has his sights on two of this season”s newcomers, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett, who play eternal enemies Madame LaLaurie and Marie Laveaux in “Coven.”

“I have approached them and they want to do it,” Murphy tells Entertainment Weekly about Bates and Bassett. “That”s very exciting when you can work with A.) actresses you”ve always idolized and B.) those two are loving this season. They love what they get to do. Kathy Bates sent the writers a basket of plush toys all in the shapes of disemboweled organs. It doesn”t get better than when an Oscar winner sends you a grab bag of stuffed pancreas to say ‘Thank you and job well done.””

“American Horror Story” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.