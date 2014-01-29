‘American Horror Story: Coven’ recap: Who survives ‘The Seven Wonders’?

So, our journey with “American Horror Story: Coven” finally gasps its agonized last breath this week, and a new Supreme is crowned. But first, a music video from Stevie Nicks! Because that makes sense, right? Stop laughing. Misty would be, like, TOTALLY mad at you.
Oh, I know, I get it. Stevie sang about the Seven Wonders with Fleetwood Mac, and now the little witches are going to perform the Seven Wonders, and it’s all kind of wonderful and bookend-y! Hey, why didn’t she become the Supreme? Fleetwood Mac fans everywhere would plotz, I’m serious. Really, I can’t ding the show for kicking off the season finale with a music video, because jeez, what haven’t they done on “AHS”? Hey, let’s kill everyone! Let’s bring them back! Nazis! Anne Frank! Go-go dancing in a mental ward! Fire the torpedoes! Whoo-hoo!
While all of the storylines are more or less nicely tied up in this finale (do I not want to know what Spaulding has done with that baby at this point? Yeah, I probably don’t), I have to admit this season left me a little cold. I had long been rooting for Delia to rise up as the Supreme, but somewhere along the way the nastiness that kept bubbling up among the other witches overshadowed her storyline. Delia was certainly deserving of the gig, but I don’t feel as if we ever got a chance to really get to know the woman behind the creepy burnt eyeballs. It’s not like she didn’t have tearful conversations with Myrtle, angry conversations with Fiona, and spend a lot of time dealing with her eye sockets. But it just wasn’t enough for me, I guess.
The test of the Seven Wonders did give the season finale a useful structure, however — and at least one killer line. Madison admitting her personal hell was playing Leisl in a televised version of “The Sound of Music” (burn, NBC!) was exactly the kind of loopy one-liner the episode needed, if you ask me. Myrtle, of course, killed me with her caviar and blini Last Supper. Oh, Myrtle, we’ll miss you and your theramin so.
While Myrtle deserved an epic send-off, seeing her burned at the stake a second time felt a little stale — even if she did choose to scream “BALENCIAGA!” for her last word. It was a mixed bag (ha, ha) for final farewells overall, though, so at least Myrtle got in her favorite brand. Maybe they’ll keep her ashes in a classic metallic edge shoulder bag?
I hated to see Misty in an eternal bio class loop, but it made sense that she’d find it impossible to break away from something as traumatic to her as killing a living creature. Madison’s exit was more deserved, of course, as Kyle decided to even the score when Miss Thing refused to resurrect Zoe after that unfortunate fence spiking incident. Leave it to Zoe to die in a truly stupid way — during a game of tag, when everyone was just trying to have fun. Way to bring down the room, Zoe.
Of course, she’s only dead for a minute until Delia revives her. Madison is quite a bit more dead, or at least I’m assuming she is because everyone comes back always this season. But even if Spaulding hadn’t shown up to start planning to “bury” her body (or, you know, dress it up like a doll until it smells bad), no one was going to be in a rush to bring her ass back.
After the way Madison stormed around in an epic pout, unable to pass the test of divination (how apt), it was no surprise someone killed her. Ironically, her threat to tell TMZ about the little witches’ school probably gave Delia her brilliant idea to drag the coven out of the shadows so every depressed, teenage goth chick in America could send in an application. Hey, more fun than college! Did anyone else notice Kyle Secor (Bayliss!) conducting the interview with Delia? I’m hoping that means he’ll be back for a bigger role on the show next season.
Speaking of which, next season will be Jessica Lange’s last, and I hope that means she gets a better role than she did this year. While we thought Fiona was dead, guess what? She wasn’t, because why on earth would “AHS” have a season finale without Lange? Of course, I could also wonder why they’d cast an epic talent like Patti LuPone just to let her nibble on some scenery then kill her twice, but bygones.
Fiona tricked the Ax Man into believing he killed her, knowing full well he’d go on a futile rampage afterward and get himself killed. The joke, of course, is on her. After her tearful last gasp in Delia’s arms (during which I kept waiting for her to make one last grab for the knife), she wakes up in what she sees as her own personal hell, cursed to live forever with the Ax Man out in the sticks in a house with KNOTTED WOOD PANELING! The horror!
Even as Papa Legba cackles at the poor thing, Fiona’s hell seems kind of like rustic B&B to me, and it’s definitely not hell to the Ax Man. Not really sure why the guy who’s chopped up a ton of innocent women gets a happy ending (so to speak) while Fiona’s evil is more deserving of an eternity of misery (at least, misery by her definition). I guess he served his stint in hell the first time he died, mooning over Fiona through the floorboards, or maybe it was just considered more fun to watch Fiona bump into walls and shriek about the dead fish smell of the place. Either way, they both get off pretty easy compared to Madame LaLaurie and Marie’s torturepalooza of an afterlife.
Still, Fiona’s ending lacks the bitter crackle of justice I expected, and worse, she goes soft at the end. I certainly didn’t want Fiona to kill Delia, but given the theme of ugly, mean-girl competition that rippled through the season, it would have been more apropos than the joyful girl bonding of this episode. Delia’s ascension felt more like a flip-flop than a hard-won triumph of good over evil.
I guess all’s well that ends well, even if the season was pretty uneven and didn’t quite manage to deliver the feels or the wows I’d hoped. But man, it would have been something to get a Fleetwood Mac Supreme (available soon on the Extra Value Menu at McDonald’s), wouldn’t it?
What did you think of the finale? Did you think Delia would become the Supreme? How did you feel about Fiona’s afterlife?
Lol. I felt the same way when Fiona and Delia were hugging, I seriously expected Fiona to go after the knife considering she told Papa Legba that she would kill her own daughter to become immortal
This may sound brutal but I was glad Madison was finally out of the picture, I couldn’t stand her selfish attitude.
As For Delia becoming the Supreme, I kind of expected it considering her mother was the Supreme, so I kind of assumed it would be in her blood. Then again for a moment I thought Zoe was going to be the Supreme, considering the series started off with her.
Fiona’s afterlife, well I think they could of made things a little bit more cruel for her. Maybe Papa Legba could of gave her what she wanted after all but left her how she looked as she was dying, all old and worn out, with her hair falling out. I think that would of been a greater torture for her than what she really got.
I thought Zoe wld be supreme. Glad Madison got choked out, though I wonder why she couldn’t save herself.
I’m horrified that Misty is stuck in that loop!! Just horrified!
I didnt expect Delia as supreme.
Loved myrtle. Off her rocker in so many ways and played out beautifully.
And I was holding my breath on Fiona going for the knife too!!
Loved Marie. She’s flawless.
Zoe and her man r too cute.
Overall, really enjoyed the season. Wasn’t a fan of season 2. Just could never get into it. I hadn’t realized the show would change so drastically. It’s more of actors in a play. Play ends, new one begins and they take on other roles. Since I wasn’t aware, I just couldn’t get into season 2. But really enjoyed season 3.
I like your suggestion for Fiona’s afterlife, Ahdreee. I think that would have been much more horrific for her.
Wow what a terrible series! I was a big fan of the previous 2 series and it wasn’t just that the theme of witches was a bad idea (not horror), but the story, characters and acting where just a mess!!!
What can these witches actually do? One moment they are setting things on fire and mind controlling people whilst the next they lay there as they are choked to death?!
I only kept going because I have an OCD thing where I must finish what I start watching regardless of how bad, now at least I feel free of this terrible show and wont be back!
Have to agree about Madison’s death — she couldn’t just toss Kyle across the room? Lot of problems with this season, that’s for sure.
I agree that the series seemed disjointed. There was no logic behind the on-again, off-again powers of these witches. Given that the storyline was about witches, I didn’t expect everything to be laid out in the open; witches operate in secret.
My biggest peeve was the throw-away characters in the season: Kyle, the religious maniac next door and her son; Kyle’s drug addict, incestuous mother; seemed like wastes of two well-known skilled actresses in Patty Lupone and Mare Winningham.
As for the 7 Wonders, that was a bit of a letdown, too. I expected them to be more than just performing 7 magic tricks but to be performed in some kind of life-or-death challenge that involved the skilled use of them all.
Oh, well.
I can’t believe that fiona of all people would hug it out with her daughter, especially with that knife in reach.
I was hoping Madison would turn like that actually. I kinda had a soft spot for her, she tied up her loose ends, by killing those douchebags who raped her and bringing Kyle back to life.. And she fell in love with him and got hurt when he falls in love with Zoe.. She’s really human. The last episode’s writing for her just downgraded her character. Like it wasn’t written for her. Also, how freaking lame was her death? I expected her to set Luke’s head on fire?
I’m freaking upset over Misty though, for real man. She never found her ‘style’ and her group, her coven. And now she’s stuck in hell. Goddammit
Anyways, i’m really happy Cordelia got to be supreme, in the beginning of the show i kept wondering why the hell she didn’t have those strong powers. And whatever happened to her wanting a baby?
Not gonna lie, kinda wished they squeezed in a moment with zoe and kyle. i’m weak. they were precious.
OH and if Cordelia is the image of perfect health does that mean she can have a baby now? :D
Misty got a raw deal, most definitely. I guess the baby fever faded with Hank’s death/betrayal, but I thought the baby Marie stole might have worked nicely to tie up that plotline at some point. And good question — if her eyes are fine, then I’d think everything else would be, too.
Who blinded Delia???
Who blinded Cordelia???
THE WITCH HUNTERS. EPISODE: THE HEAD
have you seen all of the episodes yet Rawraa? the first time it was someone from the witch killing agency attacking her with sulfuric acid in a pub restroom..Myrtle gives Delia sight again by killing the council and scooping Pembrook’s eyes out and hocus pocus’ing them onto Delia…making Delia lose her power of “sight” (seeing and reading peoples minds by touch) that she gained when first becoming blind. Then she took a butcher knife and took her own eyes out trying to gain her power again. Whew..no short answers when it comes to ASH!
Misty, as close to a pure soul as anyone in the coven, didn’t deserve her fate. Kind of a random drawing of the “short straw” because somebody had to get stuck. I guess my only question is how did Fiona end up in Legba’s hell if she didn’t have a soul?
Exactly — was he just popping by to cackle? Ultimately I had a lot of logic issues this week (and every week, really) — for example, why wasn’t Madison able to toss Kyle across the room?
because Madison was too busy making him choke Zoe out.
That wasn’t the Ax Man in Fiona’s hell, dummies. It was just a representation of him.
I’m fairly sure it was, he was forced to die because of Fiona, so its fit he gets to torture her in the afterlife. I think it was more a reward that he got the life he wanted, because once he was revived from his previous hell stuck in that room, he was betrayed in one of the worst ways, so everything balanced out for him in the end. If you want to see it as there both in hell though, he’s stuck with a woman who he loves, but will never love him back. So it could either be his dream, or his nightmare, considering the fact that fiona not loving him, led him to go on a rampage, trying to kill the entire coven.
You know, Ivan, it’s not a crime to make a statement without the petty name-calling. Your type is part of what’s wrong with comment boards.
Unexpected!! I was predicting Zoe as the new supreme but Delia did deserve it more. She went though hell to try and protect the coven. Not olny did she get blinded then get new eyes she blinded herself to regain sight to help. Delia is more deserving than anyone after putting up with Fiona. I love Fiona as well and did expect her to pick up the knife, I thought it was better they mended their relationship instead of going away mad. Fiona finally gave Delia the support she wanted, and gave her the boost she needed to be supreme. I wish this was real I would move to that house in an instant!
I hope that they continue the coven I would love to see how the new girls work out and also what becomes of Spaulding and the precious baby he still has in his doll room .:. I also wasn’t as shocked about Zoe if you remember when Cordelia had her all seeing/feeling powers she in visioned her mother (bad force) to kill all the girls the other two “died” and came back and Zoe was the only one “unharmed” but if you recal she was I’mpaled in the way foreshadowing her being impaled on the fence … Plus you knew something had to be wrong when the older witches told them
It was dangerous … Love this show can’t wait to see more c: