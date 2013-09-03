‘American Horror Story: Coven’: The first poster is released

#American Horror Story
09.03.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Can’t wait for “American Horror Story: Coven”? Well, you will have to hold it together until Oct. 9, but until then? Here’s the first poster! And it looks female-centric, spooky and very “AHS,” don’t you think?

What do you think? Will you be watching?

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP