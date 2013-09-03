‘American Horror Story: Coven’: The first poster is released

Can’t wait for “American Horror Story: Coven”? Well, you will have to hold it together until Oct. 9, but until then? Here’s the first poster! And it looks female-centric, spooky and very “AHS,” don’t you think?
What do you think? Will you be watching?
Oh man, I cannot wait for this!
This show fills the fun, trashy void in my viewing that ‘True Blood’ left when it went off the rails. Looking forward to the next season.
And what a cast!
Simply reading all these names together makes me super excited, it’s like a gay man’s dream (which it is).