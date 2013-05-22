‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ lead Broadcast TV Journalists Association nominees

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced today its list of nominees for TV programming. CBS series “The Big Bang Theory” and FX’s mini-series “American Horror Story: Asylum” led the way with six nominations apiece. On the drama side, FX’s “The Americans,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and CBS’s “The Good Wife” led with four nods each.
Netflix’s new stab at serialized entertainment, “House of Cards” — developed by David Fincher, among others — picked up a pair of nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series (Kevin Spacey) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Corey Stoll). HBO’s recently canceled series “Enlightened” also landed some performance notice, for Laura Dern and Molly Shannon.
On the mini-series side, Sundance’s “Top of the Lake” from Jane Campion received a slew of notices, including Best Actress for Emily Moss. But perhaps most notable is the presence of Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra.” The film was nominated for Best Movie or Mini-Series and both Michael Douglas and Matt Damon picked up Best Actor nominations.
The film just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to mostly raves. Our own Guy Lodge called it “a sympathetic study of a man defiantly resisting his own significance,” and indeed, Douglas looks primed to collect throughout the year when TV awards shows such as this rear their head. Sorry, Al Pacino.
Check out the full list of BTJA nominees below.
Best Comedy Series
“The Big Bang Theory” – CBS
“Louie” – FX
“The Middle” – ABC
“New Girl” – FOX
“Parks and Recreation” – NBC
“Veep” – HBO
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) – Showtime
Louis C.K. (“Louie”) – FX
Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) – FOX
Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS
Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC
Jeremy Sisto (“Suburgatory”) – ABC
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Laura Dern (“Enlightened”) – HBO
Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) – FOX
Lena Dunham (“Girls”) – HBO
Sutton Foster (“Bunheads”) – ABC Family
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) – HBO
Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) – FOX
Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS
Alex Karpovsky (“Girls”) – HBO
Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) – ABC
Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC
Danny Pudi (“Community”) – NBC
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carly Chaikin (“Suburgatory”) – ABC
Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS
Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) – ABC
Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS
Eden Sher (“The Middle”) – ABC
Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) – ABC
Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series
Melissa Leo (“Louie”) – FX
David Lynch (“Louie”) – FX
Bob Newhart (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS
Patton Oswalt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC
Molly Shannon (“Enlightened”) – HBO
Patrick Wilson (“Girls”) – HBO
Best Drama Series
“The Americans” – FX
“Breaking Bad” – AMC
“Downton Abbey” – PBS
“Game of Thrones” – HBO
“The Good Wife” – CBS
“Homeland” – Showtime
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC
Damian Lewis (“Homeland”) – Showtime
Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) – AMC
Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”) – FX
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) – FX
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”) – Netflix
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes (“Homeland”) – Showtime
Vera Farmiga (“Bates Motel”) – A&E
Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) – CBS
Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) – BBC America
Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”) – AMC
Keri Russell (“The Americans”) – FX
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) – HBO
Michael Cudlitz (“Southland”) – TNT
Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”) – FX
Walton Goggins (“Justified”) – FX
Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) – Netflix
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) – Showtime
Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) – HBO
Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC
Regina King (“Southland”) – TNT
Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) – NBC
Abigail Spencer (“Rectify”) – Sundance
Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Jim Beaver (“Justified”) – FX
Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”) – HBO
Martha Plimpton (“The Good Wife”) – CBS
Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) – CBS
Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”) – HBO
Jimmy Smits (“Sons of Anarchy”) – FX
Best Movie or Mini-Series
“American Horror Story: Asylum” – FX
“Behind the Candelabra” – HBO
“The Crimson Petal and the White” – Encore
“The Hour” – BBC America
“Political Animals” – USA
“Top of the Lake” – Sundance
Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Parade’s End”) – HBO
Matt Damon (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO
Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO
Toby Jones (“The Girl”) – HBO
Al Pacino (“Phil Spector”) – HBO
Dominic West (“The Hour”) – BBC America
Best Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series
Angela Bassett (“Betty & Coretta”) – Lifetime
Romola Garai (“The Hour”) – BBC America
Rebecca Hall (“Parade’s End”) – HBO
Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance
Sigourney Weaver (“Political Animals”) – USA
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series
James Cromwell (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Peter Mullan (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance
Zachary Quinto (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Sebastian Stan (“Political Animals”) – USA
David Wenham (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance
Thomas M. Wright (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series
Ellen Burstyn (“Political Animals”) – USA
Sienna Miller (“The Girl”) – HBO
Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX
Imelda Staunton (“The Girl”) – HBO
Alfre Woodard (“Steel Magnolias”) – Lifetime
Best Reality Series
“Duck Dynasty” – A&E
“The Moment” – USA
“Pawn Stars” – History Channel
“Push Girls” – Sundance
“Small Town Security” – AMC
“Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan” – BBC America
Best Reality Series – Competition
“Chopped” – Food Network
“Face Off” – Syfy
“Shark Tank” – ABC
“So You Think You Can Dance” – FOX
“Survivor” – CBS
“The Voice” – NBC
Best Reality Host
Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars”) – ABC
Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”) – FOX
Gordon Ramsay (“Hell”s Kitchen”/”Masterchef”) – FOX
RuPaul (“RuPaul”s Drag Race”) – Logo
Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) – FOX
Kurt Warner (“The Moment”) – USA
Best Talk Show
“Conan” – TBS
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” – Comedy Central
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Warner Brothers Television Distribution
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC
“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” – NBC
“Marie” – Hallmark Channel
Best Animated Series
“Adventure Time” – Cartoon Network
“Archer” – FX
“Phineas and Ferb” – Disney Channel
“Regular Show” – Cartoon Network
“The Simpsons” – FOX
“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – Cartoon Network
Nice to see all the love for The Americans. A fantastic new show that should get more attention.
Where the [insert profanity here] is Kerry Washington for Scandal???
Oh, how I hope David Lynch gets an Emmy nomination for his guest appearance(s) on “Louie.”
Without “Mad Men” in the Drama Series category, these nominations are kind of a joke unfortunately. I know that the show doesn’t have the same buzz that it used to have and its quality has dropped a bit, but come on, “The Good Wife” and “Downton Abbey” over “Mad Men”???