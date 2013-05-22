‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ lead Broadcast TV Journalists Association nominees

The Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced today its list of nominees for TV programming. CBS series “The Big Bang Theory” and FX’s mini-series “American Horror Story: Asylum” led the way with six nominations apiece. On the drama side, FX’s “The Americans,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and CBS’s “The Good Wife” led with four nods each.

Netflix’s new stab at serialized entertainment, “House of Cards” — developed by David Fincher, among others — picked up a pair of nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series (Kevin Spacey) and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Corey Stoll). HBO’s recently canceled series “Enlightened” also landed some performance notice, for Laura Dern and Molly Shannon.

On the mini-series side, Sundance’s “Top of the Lake” from Jane Campion received a slew of notices, including Best Actress for Emily Moss. But perhaps most notable is the presence of Steven Soderbergh’s “Behind the Candelabra.” The film was nominated for Best Movie or Mini-Series and both Michael Douglas and Matt Damon picked up Best Actor nominations.

The film just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to mostly raves. Our own Guy Lodge called it “a sympathetic study of a man defiantly resisting his own significance,” and indeed, Douglas looks primed to collect throughout the year when TV awards shows such as this rear their head. Sorry, Al Pacino.

Check out the full list of BTJA nominees below.

Best Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory” – CBS

“Louie” – FX

“The Middle” – ABC

“New Girl” – FOX

“Parks and Recreation” – NBC

“Veep” – HBO

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle (“House of Lies”) – Showtime

Louis C.K. (“Louie”) – FX

Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) – FOX

Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC

Jeremy Sisto (“Suburgatory”) – ABC

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Laura Dern (“Enlightened”) – HBO

Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”) – FOX

Lena Dunham (“Girls”) – HBO

Sutton Foster (“Bunheads”) – ABC Family

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) – HBO

Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) – FOX

Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Alex Karpovsky (“Girls”) – HBO

Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”) – ABC

Chris Pratt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC

Danny Pudi (“Community”) – NBC

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carly Chaikin (“Suburgatory”) – ABC

Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) – ABC

Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Eden Sher (“The Middle”) – ABC

Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”) – ABC

Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series

Melissa Leo (“Louie”) – FX

David Lynch (“Louie”) – FX

Bob Newhart (“The Big Bang Theory”) – CBS

Patton Oswalt (“Parks and Recreation”) – NBC

Molly Shannon (“Enlightened”) – HBO

Patrick Wilson (“Girls”) – HBO

Best Drama Series

“The Americans” – FX

“Breaking Bad” – AMC

“Downton Abbey” – PBS

“Game of Thrones” – HBO

“The Good Wife” – CBS

“Homeland” – Showtime

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC

Damian Lewis (“Homeland”) – Showtime

Andrew Lincoln (“The Walking Dead”) – AMC

Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”) – FX

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”) – FX

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”) – Netflix

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes (“Homeland”) – Showtime

Vera Farmiga (“Bates Motel”) – A&E

Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) – CBS

Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) – BBC America

Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men”) – AMC

Keri Russell (“The Americans”) – FX

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) – HBO

Michael Cudlitz (“Southland”) – TNT

Noah Emmerich (“The Americans”) – FX

Walton Goggins (“Justified”) – FX

Corey Stoll (“House of Cards”) – Netflix

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) – Showtime

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) – HBO

Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) – AMC

Regina King (“Southland”) – TNT

Monica Potter (“Parenthood”) – NBC

Abigail Spencer (“Rectify”) – Sundance

Best Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Jim Beaver (“Justified”) – FX

Jane Fonda (“The Newsroom”) – HBO

Martha Plimpton (“The Good Wife”) – CBS

Carrie Preston (“The Good Wife”) – CBS

Diana Rigg (“Game of Thrones”) – HBO

Jimmy Smits (“Sons of Anarchy”) – FX

Best Movie or Mini-Series

“American Horror Story: Asylum” – FX

“Behind the Candelabra” – HBO

“The Crimson Petal and the White” – Encore

“The Hour” – BBC America

“Political Animals” – USA

“Top of the Lake” – Sundance

Best Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Parade’s End”) – HBO

Matt Damon (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO

Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”) – HBO

Toby Jones (“The Girl”) – HBO

Al Pacino (“Phil Spector”) – HBO

Dominic West (“The Hour”) – BBC America

Best Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series

Angela Bassett (“Betty & Coretta”) – Lifetime

Romola Garai (“The Hour”) – BBC America

Rebecca Hall (“Parade’s End”) – HBO

Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Elisabeth Moss (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance

Sigourney Weaver (“Political Animals”) – USA

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or Mini-Series

James Cromwell (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Peter Mullan (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance

Zachary Quinto (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Sebastian Stan (“Political Animals”) – USA

David Wenham (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance

Thomas M. Wright (“Top of the Lake”) – Sundance

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series

Ellen Burstyn (“Political Animals”) – USA

Sienna Miller (“The Girl”) – HBO

Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story: Asylum”) – FX

Imelda Staunton (“The Girl”) – HBO

Alfre Woodard (“Steel Magnolias”) – Lifetime

Best Reality Series

“Duck Dynasty” – A&E

“The Moment” – USA

“Pawn Stars” – History Channel

“Push Girls” – Sundance

“Small Town Security” – AMC

“Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan” – BBC America

Best Reality Series – Competition

“Chopped” – Food Network

“Face Off” – Syfy

“Shark Tank” – ABC

“So You Think You Can Dance” – FOX

“Survivor” – CBS

“The Voice” – NBC

Best Reality Host

Tom Bergeron (“Dancing With the Stars”) – ABC

Cat Deeley (“So You Think You Can Dance”) – FOX

Gordon Ramsay (“Hell”s Kitchen”/”Masterchef”) – FOX

RuPaul (“RuPaul”s Drag Race”) – Logo

Ryan Seacrest (“American Idol”) – FOX

Kurt Warner (“The Moment”) – USA

Best Talk Show

“Conan” – TBS

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” – Comedy Central

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Warner Brothers Television Distribution

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – ABC

“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” – NBC

“Marie” – Hallmark Channel

Best Animated Series

“Adventure Time” – Cartoon Network

“Archer” – FX

“Phineas and Ferb” – Disney Channel

“Regular Show” – Cartoon Network

“The Simpsons” – FOX

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars” – Cartoon Network