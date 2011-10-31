‘American Horror Story’ gets a second season on FX

If you’re loving the berserk and fetish-baiting scares on FX’s “American Horror Story,” the madness won’t be ending any time soon.

FX announced on Monday (October 31) that “American Horror Story” has been renewed for a 13-episode second season to premiere in 2012.

You like how FX managed to time the “American Horror Story” renewal for Halloween? Funny how that works.

Of course, it isn’t just the spooky holiday that motivated the renewal. “American Horror Story” has been growing week-to-week, with this past week’s episode drawing its biggest audience to date, putting it on pace to become FX’s highest-rated first season for any series ever, passing Ryan Murphy’s “Nip/Tuck.”

FX’s release contains a slew of different ratings data, all including variable amounts of DVR usage. For example, last week’s episode averaged 3.1 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic on a Live+3 scale. The season’s first two weeks, on a Live+7 basis averaged 2.9 million viewers in the 18-49 demographic and 4.2 million total viewers. Factoring in all manner of replays and DVR usage, the premiere episode drew 8 million total viewers and 5.4 million viewers in the 18-49 demo.

“It”s one thing to have the ambition and guts to reinvent a genre in a way that makes it captivatingly fresh for a broad audience — it’s something else entirely to have the craft to back that ambition up,” states FX President John Landgraf. “Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have hit the trifecta with ‘Nip/Tuck,’ ‘Glee’ and now ‘American Horror Story,’ which will be scaring FX’s viewers to death for many years to come.”

Created by Murphy and Falchuk, “American Horror Story” stars Dylan McDermott, Connie Britton, Jessica Lange, Taissa Farmiga, Denis O’Hare, Frances Conroy and Alexandra Breckenridge.

“American Horror Story” has nine episodes remaining this season, with the two-hour finale slated for December 21. The first four episodes are airing in a Halloween marathon on Monday.