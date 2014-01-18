‘American Hustle’ and acting Oscar frontrunners win SAG Awards

In two decades, the only years the SAG winners matched up 100% with the Academy’s individual acting category winners were 2010, 2009 and 2004. Sometimes it’s because the early deadline rears its head. For instance, the SAG nominating committee didn’t fully catch up to “Django Unchained” last year, so they didn’t even nominate eventual Oscar winner Christoph Waltz. Other times, it’s category placement that causes a shift; Kate Winslet being nominated in and winning supporting for “The Reader” but going on to win lead at the Oscars. Still others, it’s because the buzz wave has a certain shape to it, Oscar winners like Alan Arkin and Judi Dench supplanting SAG champs like Eddie Murphy and Kathy Bates.
So it’s a fair bet that tonight’s winners (with the ensemble prize subbing for “Best Picture,” even though the guild doesn’t quite view it that way all that time) won’t all be holding matching Oscars in their hands in March. Nevertheless, I think this year might just go that way, at least in the individual acting categories, because the line-up is beginning to settle in as a sure quartet.
The evening began with Lupita Nyong’o giving yet another amazing, eloquent, natural speech that continues to make her a wonderful spokesperson for this film. One even wonders if her presence and impact on these shows might give the film an overall boost moving into the Oscar voting (which by the way, doesn’t even start for another month). I fully expect her to win the Oscar as I have a hard time imagining Jennifer Lawrence walking away with two-straight wins at her age and Nyong’o is really quite undeniable. It’s also the perfect way to honor “12 Years a Slave” on Oscar night with a major prize.
Jared Leto followed that up with yet another win in the supporting actor field as the path to Oscar looks pretty clear of obstacles by now. His speech, like it was at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, was improved, thoughtful, and he’s surely feeling it as “Dallas Buyers Club” looks primed (and this is amazing to say) to win three Academy Awards on Oscar night.
Speaking of “Dallas Buyers Club,” Matthew McConaughey continued to run the table tonight with yet another Best Actor win and yet another smoothly delivered speech. Keep in mind, he’s the only actor voters will be seeing on a weekly basis via HBO’s “True Detective,” putting his range and the narrative of his career right now on full display every Sunday night. He’s done a great job of calling attention to this great year of work throughout the season. He’s on his way.
And then, the category completely bereft of intrigue this season played out accordingly. What more can you say about Cate Blanchett at this point? And she still has ANOTHER day in the sun coming at a Santa Barbara Film Festival tribute in a few weeks. That’s a runaway train.
The only intrigue, really – and interestingly – is Best Picture. And tonight’s ensemble win for “American Hustle” was as predictable as the other winners. But the question is, is it the same harbinger of things to come as “Argo’s” win on this night a year ago was? It very well may be. And if the film wins tomorrow night at the Producers Guild of America awards, then it’s pretty much sealed, as that group is the only other one to use the preferential balloting system the Academy uses. It gets at consensus more than any other, and, well, that’ll be a big clue. And if David O. Russell wins the DGA prize next weekend? I imagine all doubters will hop on board at that point, but all eyes are on PGA now. How will the producers shift up the race? Or will they?
I guess media is fine with overacted performances of homophobic transphobic Dallas Buyers Club won Male Actors awards over the greatest male acting of 2013 from Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Fassbender.
And SAG shows the same racism of HFPA.
Who is “media”? The actors guild voted on these awards.
OK, the promotion of media isn’t important to win the Oscar, hahaha. But seriously, the promotion of media has to McConaughey wins the Oscar at Best Actor is hysterical, stupid and ridiculous when we know the best performance belongs Chiwetel Ejiofor and his insuperable act in 12 Years a Slave.
Also Dallas Buyers Club keeps with the hateful ideas of patriarchy has for homosexuals and transexuals, always people with sickness, and the worst of them, HIV.
I don’t support the homophobic transphobic dallas buyers club like Kris Tapley does and all the media does.
Ejiofor’s defeats bothers me to, but I doubt they’re racially motivated, and more so that McConaugh-a-shit is this year’s award season bimbo. Being awarded unquestioned over superior options (Ejiofor and DiCaprio).
I’m tired of many undeserved awards for Dallas buyers club, really best actor and best supporting actor??? What about art?
The SAGs don’t have a Best Art category. Nor was there anyone named Art nominated. So…what about art, indeed?
Art is 12 years a slave, meanwhile Dallas buyers club is boring movie promoting of US media to seek desperately an Oscar for bad actor Matthew McConaughey and not actor and even don’t good singer Jared Leto. In fact Kris Tapley is member of that group of critics, journalists and film comments that promote hysterical Matthew McConaughey to win the Oscar when Chiwetel Ejiofor is so much better than him and deserves the Oscar very much.
You guys are insane. How often do you come to this site? Clearly not often.
It’s not my probem you can’t live with I don’t like american hustle and dallas buyers club. These films are boring and overrated.
Michael: People might take you seriously if you could write a coherent sentence. Or perhaps back up your statements with a strong argument for why you feel the film is “boring”. I for one, was completely won over by Dallas Buyers Club. The same way I suspect many voters have been won over. Its a great piece of writing, and the actors give wonderful, lived-in performances. The performances in 12 Years a Slave are compelling as well, which is why they were also nominated.
It’s boring and overrated because it is not the masterpiece that many silly critics would have us believe. Its performances are not convincent, just concerned with the physical performance which shows the actors made this movie just to win the Oscar.
Actually, I’m not sure Matthew McConaughey has Oscar in the bag just yet. There’s still a question mark, and that’s Leonardo DiCaprio, whose Wolf of Wall Street was not viewed in time for SAG to nominate it. McConaughey has not yet beaten Leonardo DiCaprio to an award. They both won Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in separate categories, and if Leo wins BAFTA, I’d say we have a competition on out hands (if someone else wins BAFTA, then yes, I’ll concede McConaughey takes the Oscar). What’s exciting is that these two won’t really face each other until Oscar, and there’s always the possibility of them cancelling each other out. I may just be rambling, but we’ll see. Also, I don’t think Jennifer Lawrence is out just yet (with nominations in all four acting categories, I find it very hard to believe American Hustle won’t walk away with at least one, and she’s the most plausible). Again, we’ll see….
But American Hustle deserves nothing!
I sort of have a strange feeling for DiCaprio maybe pulling it off to. Even though he’s still fairly young; he’s bee nominated 3 times and in some people’s eye’s; snubbed for a couple of other worthy performances.
Who knows they might take into consideration that one of the leading actors in hid generation has received an Oscar yet?
I still think Ejiofor and DiCaprio shouldn’t be counted out. Ejiofor I think will still win BAFTA, as I always thought they would at least go with him. That could be a key late bit of momentum for him.
It was viewed in time. Nominating committee saw it. I don’t think the film has the same AMPAS-wide appeal and I don’t see Leo winning for this. Not yet.
Oh, I thought it was a Django Unchained situation for this one. Well, it did get nominations for Director and Supporting Actor, so maybe it has more appeal than we think. And, even if the film is divisive, I hear even people who disliked the film praise Leo, so it’s definitely a possibility. I just have a feeling he could take it this year, just because he and MM have not competed. If he wins BAFTA, well, we’ll see…
I mean, have not competed against each other, and that won’t happen until Oscar night….
I’d be stunned if Ejiofor failed to win the BAFTA. In the UK, he’s far better known, and has certainly paid his dues. Not only is he a highly regarded for his work on film and TV, but he’s considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. His Othello was considered one for the history books.
With the understanding that I’ve yet to see McConaughey’s performance in DBC, I can’t help but wonder if the Ejiofor’s immersion in the role is blinding some voters to his achievement? We hear so much of actors gaining (Bale)/losing (McConaughey) weight for a role, but little to nothing of Ejiofore standing on his tiptoes while hanging from a noose. Most of all, I consider his extreme close-up towards the end of the film to be one of the most moments I’ve experienced in over five decades of moviegoing. I could handle the physical brutality in the film (which is not as strong as Northup’s memoir). It was only when Ejiofor stared directly into the camera lens that I wanted to turn away.
Lastly, having finally seen Fruitvale Station, I’ll add that, if anyone was robbed of a nomination, it was Octavia Spencer. Wow…
We’ll probably have all pundits declare the Best Actor race over and that McCounaughey has already won even though there’s still a month to go before the academy even votes.
At some point during that month, rival publicists will start talking trash about Dallas Buyer’s Club and/or McConaughey’s performance and some bored pundits will write articles about how Leo or Ejiofor is gaining momentum or something, then whomever wins BAFTA will get articles about how they might be primed to upset McConaughey, and then it’ll just end up being what everyone is predicting and McConaughey will win the Oscar and give yet another speech where he fails to thank Willie Nelson.
@ Fast Eddie – Or Dern wins!
Fast Eddie FTW.
Actually, Kris, that’s not entirely accurate (about the nominating committee viewing it in time). I personally know a SAG member who was on the nominating committee who never go a screener. He was invited to a screening but living 2 hours away from the city could not make it therefore he never got to see OR consider it.
FYI: he got EVERYTHING else. I saw the pile!
Frankie: They didn’t have screeners available that early. They set many, many screenings specifically for nom comm, however, so your friend just opted out of attending or had conflicts. But it’s accurate.
(In so much as they had the opportunity to see it.)
No, I get that. I was commenting on your writing that “the nominating committee saw it.” Just saying not everyone on the committee did, regardless of the reason or screening availability. Semantics, perhaps but an important point when it comes to the DiCaprio vs. MM race for best actor and how the SAGs fit into handicapping. Sooo happy about the tie tonight BTW!!!
I agree Kris, Jared Leto has improved his speech since The Golden Globes. I’m glad he is drawing attention to HIV and AIDS by not forgetting to mention those afflicted.
As solid as those four appear in the acting catergories; I’m still not ruling out at least one surprise on Oscar night. As you stated, Eddie Murphy seemed like a sure thing that year and look what happened.
Of course Leto improved his speech, there was a backlash. Welcome to the world of bulls**t
There was a backlash Hol? It was a national crisis, he was on every news channel in America because his speech at the Globes was a “little clumsy” and self-absorbed. *sarcasm*
Boy! You sure are giving him a lot of credit for listening to us bloggers.
Give him a break! Is he as elequent as Lupita Nyongo…no! But the speech was improved.
Can someone write an article about Lupita’s win without mentioning Jennifer Lawrence? Give Lupita praise without knocking Jennifer. Geez!
It’s not knocking someone to say you don’t think she will win two Oscars in as many years. Unless you’re crazy pants.
There’s lots of crazy pants in here tonight!
I didn’t think Lawrence should have won the first one, so winning a second would be really overdone.
I hope to god Ejiofor still finds a way to win this. It’ll be another embarrassing blemish in the Oscars history if they pass over this iconic performance for an actor who’s finding critical popularity at the right moment. I have some problems with the Ron Woodruff character which I hold against the lackluster script far more than I do McConaughey, who does the best he can do, but it’s silly to even put him in the same conversation as Ejiofor for “12 Years”.
Not even remotely silly. I’d vote for McConaughey over Ejiofor in a second. That’s a performance Oscars were made for… I fail to see how it’s any less “iconic” (whatever that means) than Ejiofor. In fact, the image and iconography of Woodruff and McConaughey in that role are seared into my more than any other performance all year.
*seared into my mind
The only reason “Dallas Buyers Club” is even in the Oscar conversation is because it involves a social issue, one that makes it feel incredibly dated from the outset because it adds nothing new to the conversation about it. It’s solidly made but totally uninspired and will be mostly forgotten in a few years.
“12 Years a Slave”, which I’m more admiring of as opposed to passionate about, is an undeniable instant classic and will be placed on lists of the greatest films of all time due to the importance of its subject matter, for better or for worse. Ejiofor’s central performance will go down as one of the great performances of all time. I guarantee that in 10 years, it will look very silly that he lost.
But obviously we can agree to disagree.
You’re getting into some very dangerous, very specious speculation, there. Saying things like “the only reason such and such is…” or “in 10 years such and such will be…” is not solid grounds for argument. I don’t mean any offense, but those are statements that simply don’t hold water and come off as empty and hyperbolic.
I’m speculating here, I’m just fairly confident in my speculations.
@DYLANS Everything you criticized DBC for could easily be applied to 12YAS.
12YAS is a highly flawed film. Hardly the definitive Schindler’s List-esque final word on the topic of slavery. It’s indulgent, at times over-acted, and with unfortunate logic gaps.
Ultimately what profound, enlightening points did 12YAS have to say about slavery that we didn’t already know? That it was horrible? No kidding! The speech that DiCaprio gave about phrenology in Django was actually far more incisive about the institution of slavery than anything in 12YAS.
All the cries of racism and grandiose proclamations that it is one of the greatest films of all-time only highlight the flaws.
It was less meant to be a criticism of DBC as a film than it was what I consider to be its dubious place in a conversation with a bunch of films far better and more memorable than it.
I actually think your point regarding “12 Years a Slave” have some legitimacy to them, but it really doesn’t matter what you or I think of it personally, it’s left a mark and will be regarded as a classic, whether it deserves to be or not.
Dylan: What an incredibly, unfortunately skewed view of Dallas Buyers Club’s position in the current zeitgeist. Strange a film about the fight for proper medical attention, about access to health care, doesn’t resonate for you.
Really I don’t understand how boring overrated American Hustle and Dallas Buyers Club are considering better than 12 Years a Slave and its actors. The members of SAG must be drug.
Yeah, the 4 acting awards seem to be settling into solid favorites. But I sure hope the Best Cast award was NOT a harbinger for Best Picture. I like American Hustle well enough. But it’s definitely not my choice for Best Picture.
SAG and Oscar have matched up 3 times in individual acting categories, not 2. 2004, 2009, and 2010.
Thanks. Thought I had mentioned 2010. Weird.
You did.
Who let the nutjobs in?
I can’t think of another year in recent memory in which my two favorite performances of the year (McConaughey and Blanchett) were the frontrunners for Oscars. Needless to say, I’m a happy camper.
McConaughey best actor and not Dern or Hanks or Ejiofor? stupid choice.
Although American Hustle’s taking a lead with this win, I’m still wondering how this movie will be a frontrunner without a definitive lock at a category. We may have to wait on the DGA to find out if Cuarón will finally take it, but everything else’s looking kinda distant for the film. There’s Jennifer Lawrence, but are they really going back to back with her? And the screenplay, but then there’s Her, that’s looking likelier after the Globes… and at the tech categories, it’ll have a hard time against Gravity or 12 Years a Slave.
But there’s no way Leto, McConaughey or Blanchett are losing their Oscars to Cooper, Bale or Adams. So what, American Hustle might win with 2, 3 awards? Right after Argo did kinda the same thing against Life of Pi?
This is why I’m starting to think “12 Years” or “Gravity” will ultimately win it. They have more strength through the categories.
Good point. I see AH in solid 2nd or 3rd or even 4th place in almost all the categories its nommed in.
I dont see it as “solidly” 1st in any. Mayyybe screenplay? Unless they go Jonze, who has been winning. And it can be argued that screenplay is AH’s worst attribute.
I think it may very well win Screenplay, even if the film itself doesn’t win, as a personal reward to Russell, who had built up a lot of goodwill over the last few years but hasn’t won anything himself. It is indeed arguable that the screenplay is the weakest part of the movie, but then, the screenplay for “An American in Paris” won.
Sure, if they like the guy and his output, they’ll find a way to reward him. But the same thing could be said about Jonze, especially given how nearly every director out there has worked with him one way or another.
I’m thinking Dallas Buyers Club’s #2 at this particular race, only behind Her. The love for this movie seems to getting bigger and bigger everyday — ensuring an Oscar for Leto very early on, to a surprise ensemble nod at the SAGs, to making McConaughey the frontrunner too, to a surprise Editing nod, to even actually making it into the Makeup & Hairstyling category… I mean, it’s already looking like it could walk away with at least 3 Oscars, so why not a 4th one for screenplay?
To be fair, Argo was in that position at this time last year. Not really the frontrunner in any categories, but slowly became the film to beat.
If AH becomes the film to beat, I’d expect it to win Screenplay, Editing, and Picture, with Supporting Actress, Director, and Production Design being real possibilities.
It’s at this point I’d like to add that AH is easily my least favorite of the nominees, and giving a two-hour film that feels like it’s four hours an Oscar for editing is crazy. But I’m the minority on this one.
I think screenplay is pretty secure.
I hope you’re right Dylans.
Dicaprio is so much better than McConaughey. He deserves the Oscar! What do u think Kristopher?
Not so sure McConaughey will win. SAG is much more popularist so you can see why they’d reward him. I have a hard time believing the Academy recognizing his work.
McConaughey “smoothly delivered speech” … Incomprehensible mumblings might be a shade more accurate.
McConaughey is a good, journeyman actor, but Oscar worthy? He never changes accent, slurs dialogue, and always plays some variation on some snarky defiant character. If he wins it is for weight loss and movie subject.
Performance is a lot more than accent…
True, but range is important and McConaughey never seems to stretch outside of a comfort zone. I’m watching his HBO miniseries “True Detective” now. I give him points for ditching the romcom formula but it is still two sides of the same coin.
Not quite sure what about Dallas Buyers Club is in his comfort zone, or why his comfort zone is even part of the debate (a great performance is a great performance, whether it’s a stretch for the performer or not), but I guess it’s in the eye of the beholder.
Yeah, I have to say…. I don’t like criticism of people “not changing accents” when some do it so poorly, and so many actors never change.
Angela Lansbury can barely speak any discernible accent and she’s one of the most accomplished actors of the last 70 years!
I can’t believe American Hustle might actually win best picture. This would be the worst selection since Crash for sure, maybe even worse than that.
Agreed. Especially in a year with an abundance of excellent films. I could come up with a good 10 additional films that would be worthy of a best picture nomination. But even with the nine we have…they just make American Hustle look sloppy. And its not that the film is downright terrible, but throwing a movie like that into the best picture mix (and a frontrunner no less) creates a storm of ill will against it. If it wins, the film will be scoffed at in the same manner of Crash or Dances With Wolves: Itll be the movie that stole the Oscar. Now are either Crash or Wolves bad films? I would say no. Theyre enjoyable to watch. But then throw the “best Picture” title on them, and you think: What the HELL?? Its not THAT great, what were they thinking. So NOT winning best picture would be best for AH in the long term.
No. The Wolf of Wall Street winning would be the worst selection since Crash.
Wolf would be the best selection pretty much ever.
I love Dances With Wolves and Goodfellas about the same, which I know I’m in the minority with, and still defend Costner’s movie to this day. Great stuff.
However, I do agree with Same1331 and Matthew Starr about American Hustle winning and being one of the weakest Best Picture wins in quite some time. In a year of such great movies I think it would be kind of preposterous for that to take the top prize over the likes of Gravity, 12 Years, Wolf of Wall Street, Her, etc. Russell has made better and more deserving movies before, and I’m sure will continue to make better movies in the future. This just doesn’t seem like the right one to award him with. But, obviously the Academy like what they like, so to each their own.
I can totally see American Hustle winning Best Picture, it sure feels like a consensus pick. But what baffled me while watching the Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and SAGs is that there didn´t seem to be much passion for it in the room. Sure people seemed to be happy for Amy Adams or Jennifer Lawrence but was anyone clapping for David O. Russell when he was mentioned in their acceptance speeches?
Did anyone else notice that? What do you think, Kris?
I think it fits. Because passion isn’t really what a preferential ballot is about. It’s the movie everyone can be okay with winning, so, a somewhat muted overall response figures.
We’ll know a lot more after tonight.
Wolf of Wallstreet is a 3 hour sausage and sexist feast made for teenage and early 20’s frat boys or males who are at that level of immaturity. They deliberately bribed the MPAA to bring the rating down from NC-17 to R so all the 15 year old boys can see the film, glorify it and repeat lines from it. Big whoop that a woman in her 70’s wouldn’t enjoy it. It’s not made for most women regardless of their age nor for mature men. The women in the film are nothing but props and sex objects. If this movie had Michael Bay’s name as the director (same exact movie) no high minded critics would be defending it as though it’s high art. It’s brainless teenage boy entertainment.