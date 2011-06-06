‘American Idol’ runner up Lauren Alaina heads into Nashville studio this week

“American Idol” runner up Lauren Alaina will begin recording her debut album this week in Nashville for Mercury Nashville/19 Recordings/Interscope.

Though we have no further info, we can confirm that winner Scotty McCreery”s first post-”Idol” album will also be on Mercury Nashville.

Both singers released their coronation singles via Mercury Nashville, but the label hadn”t confirmed that it would release their full albums.

Alaina”s single, “Like My Mother Does,” debuted at No. 20 on Billboard”s Hot 100 singles chart, which is the highest debut for a second place finalist in six years. It debuted at No. 49 on the Hot Country Songs chart and jumps to No. 43 this week. The compilation of her songs performed on “AI” bowed on the Country Albums chart at No. 9

It”s a big week for Alaina in that she also makes her debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday in Nashville.

Given that McCreery is also signed to Mercury Nashville and we”re getting pumped on Alaina, we would surmise that her album may come out first. No word on when that release will be.