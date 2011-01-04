‘American Idol’ star David Cook teases second album

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from 2008 “American Idol” star David Cook. He released his major label debut that same year and toured for eternity on it thereafter.

But the rock singer is back for 2011, with a new set due for RCA. He’s posted a video teaser of him performing and helping in the studio, all in black and white. Looking a little woolier, too, for what it’s worth.

The snippets of songs featured are co-writes “Goodbye to the Girl” and “Paper Heart,” which he previewed at live performances last year.

The as-yet-untitled album has no set release date yet. It will be the follow-up to his self-titled effort, which started at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

What do you think of the video? Are you excited for the new material?

