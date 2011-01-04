‘American Idol’ star David Cook teases second album

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from 2008 “American Idol” star David Cook. He released his major label debut that same year and toured for eternity on it thereafter.
But the rock singer is back for 2011, with a new set due for RCA. He’s posted a video teaser of him performing and helping in the studio, all in black and white. Looking a little woolier, too, for what it’s worth.
The snippets of songs featured are co-writes “Goodbye to the Girl” and “Paper Heart,” which he previewed at live performances last year.
The as-yet-untitled album has no set release date yet. It will be the follow-up to his self-titled effort, which started at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.
What do you think of the video? Are you excited for the new material?
Love the video. Really excited for the album and the tour that will follow. BTW, the lyric sneak peek you see is of “Goodbye to the Girl” (which has NOT been previewed in live performance), the first snippet is of a song TBD (i.e., it may/may not be Goodbye to the Girl); the second song snippet is “Paper Heart” – which WAS previewed in live performances last year.
Can’t wait for David’s second album! He’s on his way to superstar status.
WOW!! Those song snippets are amazing! The first one (song name TBA) is especially beautiful and melodic. I just love Paper Heart as well.
I am way excited to see that he is so close to finishing this new record. It will be fantastic! I think this album will show the world just what a brilliant musican and songwriter he is. Get ready world. David Cook is a big bright shining star and he is ready to let his light shine on you. ~ Wynter
love it, love it, love it – can’t wait for this record. He’s an amazing singer/songwriter/performer/musician. His concerts are fantastic. I hope he’s given the recognition he deserves. We have heard Paper Heart (which I love) but I don’t believe the first song, supposed title of “Goodbye to the Girl” has been heard before. Regardless, beyond excited to hear this album is getting closer and closer to release.
yes. excited. cannot wait.
The little snippets both sound fantastic, and I can’t wait for this album! Thanks for mentioning the extensive (10 mo) tour, which was the longest for a debut album from any Idol. I think some writers aren’t aware of that when they say “where has he been?”
Love the teaser video. David has one of the most pure amazing voices out there today. And he knows how to make the most of it. So very excited for the new record. I got the privilage of hearing Paper Heart live in August on a few occasions. . And it’s an amazing wonderful song. That I hope will be released as the single off the record. As for Goodbye to the Girl the lyrics on the screen are very touching. Can’t wait to hear it.
Love the traser video. Really excited for the record and the great tour that will follow. David is one of the most talented musicians out there today. He has an amazing voice and range and knows how to make the most of it. As well as being a talented guitar player. As for the songs in the video. “Goodbye to the Girl” was not previewed live performances but, by the lyrics this is one very touching emotional song. And I can’t wait to hear it. ” Paper Heart” however I had the privilage to hear live on a few occasions in August, and let me tell you this is an amazing song that you will love. I hope it is the first single released from the record. If not the first then at least one of them. I am really hoping more people discover his amazing music. Thank you Katie for posting this.