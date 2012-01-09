UPDATED: ‘American Idol’s’ Casey Abrams and Stefano Langone sign record deals

01.09.12 7 years ago

Casey Abrams has signed with Concord Music Group. The “American Idol” season 10 finalist will release his debut album this summer.

Abrams” linking with Concord Music Group marks the second signing of a contestant from last season to a non-Universal Music Group-owned label. UMG has the first right of refusal on the finalists. So far, UMG has snatched up at least five of the season”s finalists: Pia Toscano and Haley Reinhart  are both on Interscope, while Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina are on Mercury Nashville.

Both McCreery and Alaina have released their albums. We”re still waiting for sets from the others.  James Durbin released his post-”Idol” album, “Memories of a Beautiful Disaster,” via Wind-Up Records in November.  Paul McDonald self-released a single with wife Nikki Reed.

The press release announcing Abrams” deal highlights his love of such artists as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra and Oscar Peterson, so we have a feeling that the debut may focus more on Abrams” jazzy, traditional side.

Please follow me on Twitter @HitFixMelinda

UPDATED: Fellow season 10 finalist Stefano Langone has signed with Hollywood Records

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLCasey AbramsConcord Music GroupHaley ReinhartJames DurbinLauren Alainamercury nashvillePia ToscanoSCOTTY MCCREERY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP