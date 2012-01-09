UPDATED: ‘American Idol’s’ Casey Abrams and Stefano Langone sign record deals

Casey Abrams has signed with Concord Music Group. The “American Idol” season 10 finalist will release his debut album this summer.

Abrams” linking with Concord Music Group marks the second signing of a contestant from last season to a non-Universal Music Group-owned label. UMG has the first right of refusal on the finalists. So far, UMG has snatched up at least five of the season”s finalists: Pia Toscano and Haley Reinhart are both on Interscope, while Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina are on Mercury Nashville.

Both McCreery and Alaina have released their albums. We”re still waiting for sets from the others. James Durbin released his post-”Idol” album, “Memories of a Beautiful Disaster,” via Wind-Up Records in November. Paul McDonald self-released a single with wife Nikki Reed.

The press release announcing Abrams” deal highlights his love of such artists as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra and Oscar Peterson, so we have a feeling that the debut may focus more on Abrams” jazzy, traditional side.

UPDATED: Fellow season 10 finalist Stefano Langone has signed with Hollywood Records