‘American Idol’s’ Jessica Sanchez follows Phillip Phillips to Interscope

“American Idol” Season 11 runner up Jessica Sanchez has signed with Interscope Records. Her album is due in October.

Interscope, which has the first right of refusal on signing the “American Idol” finalists, will take the 16-year old in a more “urban flavor,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips had previously inked with Interscope. Label chief (and “Idol” mentor Jimmy Iovine previously told the Reporter that he intended to have Phillips work with a single producer instead of a raft of top names).

Universal Music Group, which took over the musical rights to the “AI” franchise from RCA (then Sony after the RCA/Sony merger) last year signed a number of Season 10 finalists, including Haley Reinhart, whose album “Listen Up” came out last month, and Pia Toscano to Interscope. No word on when Toscano”s album will come out. UMG”s country label, Mercury, signed both Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina. McCreery”s album has been the most successful from the Season 10 acts, selling more than 1 million copies.

In other “American Idol” news, Sony Nashville has not picked up its option on Kellie Pickler. Despite the Season 5 contestant”s latest album, “100 Proof” receiving strong reviews, the label let its contract with Pickler lapse.

