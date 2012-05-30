‘American Idol’s’ Phillip Phillips lands big on Billboard Hot 100

Phillip Phillips fans are supporting the newly-crowned “American Idol” Season 11 champ in a big way: “Home,” becomes the first coronation single to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in the Top 10 in four years.

Bolstered by 278,000 in download sales, the tune bows at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on Billboard”s digital sales chart. The Hot 100 combines radio plays, social media activity, and digital sales. David Cook”s “The Time Of My Life” debuted at No. 8 in 2008, according to Billboard.

Phillips proves no threat to Gotye, whose “Somebody That I Used To Know” featuring Kimbra spends its seventh week at No. 1, giving it honors as the longest-running song at the top in 2012 as it surges past fun”s “We Are Young” featuring Janelle Monae. That track spent six frames at the top.

That means that Carly Rae Jepsen has to hang out at No. 2 against with “Call Me Maybe,” though continuing gains in radio play will help make her a real possibility for No. 1 next week. The next six songs also hold steady: Maroon 5″s “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa is No. 3, the aforementioned “We Are Young” is No. 4, and Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” is No. 5. Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia is No. 6, One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” is No. 7 and the Wanted”s “Glad You Came” is No. 8.

Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” reenters the Hot 100 at No. 9, while Phillips is No. 10.