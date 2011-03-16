‘American Pie’ principals reuniting for fourth film

The “American Pie” franchise is staring to look like the “Up” series of gross-out comedies.

Over a decade after the original film was first released, “American Pie” stars Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott and Eugene Levy have all closed deals with Universal Pictures to reunite for a fourth film, currently titled “American Reunion,” according to The Wrap.

The rest of the 1999’s film’s cast, including Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Chris Klein, Mena Suvari and Jennifer Coolidge are in negotiations with the studio to return as well. The story doesn’t mention Alyson Hannigan or Shannon Elizabeth.

The most recent film in the series, “American Wedding,” earned over $230 million in the U.S. Klein, Suvari and Reid all sat that film out.

The “American Pie” franchise also spawned four successful straight-to-DVD titles between 2005 and 2009, although few cast members were involved in any of them.

Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) are writing and directing the film, while the original “American Pie” creative team of writer Adam Herz and directors Paul and Chris Weitz are executive producing.