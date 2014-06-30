American remake of cult-classic shocker ‘Audition’ in the works for director Richard Gray

The premise of “Audition” is irresistible as a horror movie set-up. It's not only clever, it also does a tremendous job of commenting on just how casual the misogyny is in many horror films, from concept to execution to the marketing. “Audition,” at least in the original Miike film, is about setting those scales right, delivering some magnificent horror to those who have earned it.
I haven't read the Ryu Murakami novel that inspired the film that Takashi Miike made but I've seen that film theatrically three times, and all three times, it was amazing to watch the crowd while they watched the movie. It messed with them on a chemical level. If you haven't seen the film, it's about a guy who hasn't dated since his wife dies, and he ends up letting a friend, a film producer, put together a fake audition in which young beautiful women get to try out to “play the part” of the guy's new wife.
He ends up meeting a young woman who he is drawn to, but she is a giant king-sized box of holy-shit-crazy, and the way the film plays out is like the worst-case nightmare. It's just a parade of terrifying awful moments. No one who's seen it will ever forget just how skin-crawlingly scary a simple soft-spoken “Kiri, kiri” can be, or how ominous an unmoving bag in the background is.
No idea if they'll be using the book more, or even if the book is radically different than the movie. Producer Mario Kassar is spearheading this new version, which apparently already has a script, with director Richard Gray attached to direct. It sounds like the set-up is the same. A widowed man lives with his son, who urges him to get back into dating. What really matters is how Gray, who adapted the script, approaches the material. It always makes my stomach turn how the ending of “Fatal Attraction,” created after early test screenings revealed audiences were unhappy to see Michael Douglas go to jail in the first cut, is treated as if it were an improvement. It's anti-woman in every way, and it is upsetting to see that people embraced what essentially says “it's okay to throw away a woman once you've had sex with her as long as you and your wife shoot the crazy bitch.” While the lead female in “Audition” is definitely dangerous and damaged, I hope she's more than just a figure of fear.
This is intriguing news, and honestly, I'm just surprised it took this long.
The only positive I can think of for this to be remade is to introduce mainstream American audiences to some of the complex female ideas that you mention in this story. Part of me wants to be optimistic, and think the awful ending of FATAL ATTRACTION is an example of studio meddling, or trying to cater to a test audience. But the pessimistic side of me is afraid this will COMPLETELY be awful, and will turn into a misogynistic, anti-female Americanized version of ADAPTATION
I guess I have to watch this again. I remember thinking that the wrong man was … well, he didn’t deserve what happened, I thought. It seemed like he was put into a stupid situation and just went along with it and then bad things happened to him.
Meanwhile, I say this all the time: I hate the word misogyny. It is far too often used in situations that don’t call for it. From what I remember, this doesn’t call for it. Girl With the Dragon Tattoo? Oh, absolutely. This? It was shady behavior by his friend but nothing hateful. Misogyny, like decimate, is a very specific word with a very specific meaning that has absolutely been abandoned and is used in situations where it is just inappropriate. Just because something has to be knocked into place doesn’t mean a sledgehammer has to be used, you know? Anyways, off my soap box. Apologies for the rant.
Douglas doesn’t take advantage of Close’s character; He never promises anything to her. She, approaches him. The first time they have sex is a smash cut to both of them equally involved in having sex following a pretty matter of fact conversation at a restaurant – There’s no “seduction”.
The ending feels like a standard blockbuster ending, with the lead getting a “happy ending”.
I think the misogyny comes more from the idea presented in film in general that women are so weak and fragile that they’re legitimately crazy. That men are so together and in control they must take care of women, like a grown-up does a child.
Douglas’ character is responsible for cheating on his wife and allowing Close’s character into their lives. He isn’t responsible for Close becoming homicidal and threatening the lives of other people.
And the filmmakers/studio were responsible in giving us more than a typical Hollywood ending.
Forgot about some things in the movie: Close’s character supposedly gets pregnant and Douglas doesn’t do much after she slits her wrists (I can’t remember if she tells him about the baby before slitting her wrists and if the she really was pregnant).
So, the movie is really just one big ‘take responsiblity’ stand. Which, Douglas really doesn’t do in terms of the affair and Close’s warning signs, just because he doesn’t want to get caught.
I still don’t think he’s the cause of her “crazyiness” though. If they would have just made her a normal person going through all of what’s happening it would have been more interesting.
From what I can remember about AUDITION, the male lead isn’t as cold as Douglas’ character and Asami was insane before meeting the lead.
I love this film, one of my absolute favourites to show unsuspecting folk; usually reduced to gibbering wrecks.
I can’t even comprehend remaking this singular, extraordinary film. It never even occurred to me that this would get the Hollywood remake treatment.
Can’t wait for the remakes of Save The Green Planet starring Shia Lebouf. Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter… and Spring with Robert Pattinson and Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives starring Gerard Butler.
According to Wikipedia, the Fatal Attraction alternate ending had Michael Douglas go to jail for the murder of Glenn Close but was released after it was proven she committed suicide.
Either way, I haven’t seen the film in a long while (that’s why I went to WP) but from what I remember, it’s not a movie about taking responsibilities after a one night stand but a movie against adultery. Glenn Close’s character is a pure movie villain (one of the greatest female villains ever, IMO) and it’s pretty clear that whatever mistake Douglas’ character has made, he doesn’t deserve all that he has to go through.