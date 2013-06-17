‘American Restoration’ kicks off its 99th episode with Jason Mraz

History is celebrating the 99th and 100th episodes of “American Restoration” with some special guests. Musician Jason Mraz will appear on the 99th episode, and Los Angeles Dodgers’ legend Tommy Lasorda will make a special appearance in the 100th episode, . The Tues. June 18 at 10:00 p.m and 10:30 p.m. respectively.

At 10:00 p.m., the 99th episode features sing-songwriter Jason Mraz and his dad, Tom, who are on a journey to restore Jason”s grandfather”s rusty “Frank D. Fixer” sign. Rick will work to transform the sign, which becomes one of the most challenging restorations of his career. According to Mraz, the sign isn’t simply set decoration. “For many years I wanted to honor my granddad in song and always had the idea I would create the ballad of Frank D. Fixer. So I created the song in his honor, which talks a little about him and who he was. That song lives on, and the sign will be preserved and will hang over the studio where I wrote the song.”

In the 100th episode at 10:30 p.m., Rick Dale tries to hit a homerun restoration when he takes on a 4-door Coca-Cola cooler and turns it into a like-new hot dog vendor machine for a casino in San Bernardino, Calif. Rick”s goal is to preserve the look of the machine and prepare it to hold the world-famous Dodger Dog. Famed manager Lasorda shows up to give his final blessing.

For those unfamiliar with the show, “American Restoration” tells the story behind things you just don”t see any more. A barber shop towel steamer, a 1964 Ducati Falcon, a Gatling gun arcade game-oddball artifacts like these are part of America”s cultural mosaic, and every refurbishment brings a bit of history back to life.

