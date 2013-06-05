‘America’s Next Top Model’ returns with a two-hour premiere this August

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” may have wrapped up another season, but never fear. “America’s Next Top Model” is set to return for a 20th cycle (not season, people, cycle) on the CW Fri. Aug. 2 at 8:00 p.m. This cycle will be the first ever featuring both male and female contestants. How that will play out is still unclear, but it should make for some potential sexy time back at the model apartments, right?

The show is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company. The executive producers are Ken Mok (“Making the Band”), Tyra Banks and Laura Fuest Silva. The series was created by Tyra Banks and developed by Mok and Kenya Barris. Tyra Banks also hosts the series, which recently completed airing its 19th cycle in the United States. Currently, “America”s Next Top Model” is under license in over 100 markets around the world and has 20 international versions in production.