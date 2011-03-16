‘America’s Next Top Model’ shifts hours in April

It takes a lot to move “America’s Next Top Model” off of its Wednesday, 8 p.m. perch. “American Idol” definitely counts as “a lot.”

The CW has announced that venerable reality franchise “America’s Next Top Model” will shift to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays starting on April 20. At that point, there won’t be many episodes remaining in the show’s 16th Cycle (the finale is set for May 18), but at least those episodes won’t have to air against full episodes of “American Idol,” which has been crushing “ANTM” in head-to-head showdowns this spring.

The “America’s Next Top Model” move won’t come until after the low-rated spring reality offering “Shedding for the Wedding” completes its run on April 13. After the move, The CW will air the previous week’s “ANTM” in the 8 p.m. hour.

This shift may not sound significant to you, but new episodes of “ANTM” have aired on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on UPN and then The CW dating back to the show’s third cycle back in the fall of 2004.