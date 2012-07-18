Amy Adams to play Bradley Cooper’s mistress in new David O. Russell film

Amy Adams will conspire with her “Fighter” director David O. Russell once again.

The actress has signed on to star in Russell’s next film, an untitled drama formerly known as “American Bullshit” that tells the true-life tale of con artist Mel Weinberg (Bradley Cooper), who teamed up with the FBI on a massive corruption case beginning in the late 1970s. Known as the Abscam operation, the snowballing investigation ultimately led to the conviction of several high-powered politicians, including U.S. Senator Harrison A. Williams and five members of the House of Representatives.

Adams will play Maxine “Max” Gardner, Weinberg’s mistress and co-conspirator.

Along with Cooper, Jeremy Renner is also on board for the project, having recently replaced Christian Bale in the role of an enterprising FBI agent. Bale, who won an Oscar for his role in “The Fighter,” was forced to drop out of the film due to scheduling difficulties.

The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter.

Adams has two films coming out this fall: Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly-anticipated “The Master” and “Trouble With the Curve” opposite Clint Eastwood and Justin Timberlake. Next year she’ll be seen as Lois Lane in Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” with Henry Cavill.

Think Adams will manage to score another Oscar nod for her role here, as she did with “The Fighter”? Sound off in the comments!