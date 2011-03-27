Amy Adams will play Lois Lane in ‘Superman: Man of Steel’

Zack Snyder may have looking to cheer himself up after the disappointing results of his latest film “Sucker Punch” at the box office this weekend. Revealing who will be the new Lois Lane appears to have done the trick.

Speaking to the LA Times, Snyder announced that Amy Adams has been chosen to play the iconic Lois Lane in 2012’s “Superman: Man of Steel.”

Adams is a three-time Oscar nominee most recently honored for her role in David O. Russell’s “The Fighter.” The 36-year-old actress was previously nominated for her breakout role in “Junebug” and for her work opposite Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Doubt.” Most moviegoers known Adams, however, as the singing princess to be in “Enchanted.” She’s also recently appeared “Julie & Julia,” “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” and “Leap Year.” Later this year she’ll be found opposite Jason Seagal in “The Muppets” and has a supporting role in Walter Salles’ “On the Road.”

Snyder remarked to the Times, “There was a big, giant search for Lois. For us it was a big thing and obviously a really important role. We did a lot of auditioning but we had this meeting with Amy Adams and after that I just felt she was perfect for it.”

The always upbeat director also revealed that like Superman, making Lane relevant to today’s audiences was going to be a priority. He would not discuss how substantial her part was in the film or whether she is a love interest for Kent/Superman (Cavill). Fans will no doubt immediately notice a slight age discrepancy between Cavill and Adams who are 27 and 36-years-old respectively.

Previous Lois Lanes have included Terri Hatcher on the small screen (“The Adventures of Lois and Clark”), Margot Kidder (the Christopher Reeve “Superman” series) and Kate Bosworth (“Superman Returns”).

Warner Bros. recently confirmed that Diane Lane and Kevin Costner would also star in “Man of Steel” as Ma and Pa Kent.

“Superman: Man of Steel” is expected to begin production this August for a late 2012 release.

What do you think of Adams’ casting? Share your thoughts below.