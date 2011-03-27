Amy Adams will play Lois Lane in ‘Superman: Man of Steel’

Zack Snyder may have looking to cheer himself up after the disappointing results of his latest film “Sucker Punch” at the box office this weekend. Revealing who will be the new Lois Lane appears to have done the trick.
Speaking to the LA Times, Snyder announced that Amy Adams has been chosen to play the iconic Lois Lane in 2012’s “Superman: Man of Steel.”
Adams is a three-time Oscar nominee most recently honored for her role in David O. Russell’s “The Fighter.” The 36-year-old actress was previously nominated for her breakout role in “Junebug” and for her work opposite Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman in “Doubt.” Most moviegoers known Adams, however, as the singing princess to be in “Enchanted.” She’s also recently appeared “Julie & Julia,” “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” and “Leap Year.” Later this year she’ll be found opposite Jason Seagal in “The Muppets” and has a supporting role in Walter Salles’ “On the Road.”
Snyder remarked to the Times, “There was a big, giant search for Lois. For us it was a big thing and obviously a really important role. We did a lot of auditioning but we had this meeting with Amy Adams and after that I just felt she was perfect for it.”
The always upbeat director also revealed that like Superman, making Lane relevant to today’s audiences was going to be a priority. He would not discuss how substantial her part was in the film or whether she is a love interest for Kent/Superman (Cavill). Fans will no doubt immediately notice a slight age discrepancy between Cavill and Adams who are 27 and 36-years-old respectively.
Previous Lois Lanes have included Terri Hatcher on the small screen (“The Adventures of Lois and Clark”), Margot Kidder (the Christopher Reeve “Superman” series) and Kate Bosworth (“Superman Returns”).
Warner Bros. recently confirmed that Diane Lane and Kevin Costner would also star in “Man of Steel” as Ma and Pa Kent.
“Superman: Man of Steel” is expected to begin production this August for a late 2012 release.
What do you think of Adams’ casting? Share your thoughts below.
Funny, I was getting worried about the new Superman movie based on how bad Sucker Punch looks, so this news is sparking my enthusiasm again. Whatever failings MoS might have, looks like the cast won’t be one of them. Amy Adams is a great choice.
Very, very disappointed. Amy Adams is much, much too old and she does not have the Lois Lame look! What is Zach Snyder thinking?!?!?!
I think I would enjoy someone more in the Erica Durance mold.
lol you mentioned three lois lane’s but forgot to mention the one in Smallville…. wow
Yeah, I watched the old George Reeve version reruns when I was a kid and loved the 70s/80s movie versions. Had little interest in Lois and Clark and zero interest in Smallville. “wow” doesn’t fit here…
I’m a fan of all Superman shows including the black and white series. If people honestly look at the career and personal life of Lois Lane, they can tell that her lifestyle is not suited for the average 20 year old. Lois Lane character is a character who has worked for the Daily Planet at least 10 years. She has been around the news makers for quite sometimes. So it would be illogical to think that anyone younger than 30 could be realistic in the role.
Amy Adams is a doll and has the requisite “spunk” the character requires (and I have no problem with her age…anything is better than the teen mom Lois played by Kate Bosworth in Superman Returns), but why does EVERY major female role in a comic book movie have to be filled with an actress who does not possess the same hair color as the character in the comics? As if a Latina Jessica Alba as Sue Storm and a redheaded Emma Stone as Gwen Stacey weren’t odd enough, now we’ve got another firey redhead cast as a brunette Lois Lane.
I just don’t get it.
To be fair, should be noted that Emma Stone is naturally blonde.
Amy Adams has more wrinkles than my scrotum after two hours in a sauna.
The difference is millions of people want to look at Amy Adams and nobody wants to look at your scrotum.
Having just rewatched SMALLVILLE S1, in which Amy Adams did an ep & THE FIGHTER in the last week, there is no doubt she’ll be very good. But if this scores & they do a trilogy (and I live long enough), she better not resort to that awful face work some others have had done i.e. Meg Ryan, Mary McCormack, Nicole Kidman et al. It would be a shame. They can CGI her face. . ..
I love this. Adams is so beautiful and so talented. So much heart and so much spark. As far as the age difference goes, I think it says a lot about the production’s confidence in Cavill’s maturity. Over the course of “The Tudors,” Cavill’s character’s age outpaced his own but he always sold a maturity far beyond his own years. A 22-year-old Lois would have seemed woefully immature next to Cavill. Amy Adams is a WOMAN, and a beautiful one, and it gives me great hope that Superman will also be portrayed as a MAN. I love this casting.
I just don’t understand people who have a problem with this casting because of her hair color!
Wow, let’s start hiring people based on the color of their and not the their acting talents. I’m sure that will make for a much better movie!
At 36, Adams is too old to play Lois Lane opposite Cavill who is a decade younger.
And she looks about as much like LL as Joan Rivers.
Tony
It’s always hilarious when people make these kind of comments–since when has it been a problem for older guys (yes, a decade+) to get with younger women in the movies? Answer: never.