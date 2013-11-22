Amy Poehler, Aaron Paul and other celebrities read mean tweets for Jimmy Kimmel

11.22.13 5 years ago

Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment is one that always nails it, and this 5th installment is no exception. Celebrities, they’re just like us! Strangers on the Internet write very mean, misspelled comments about them, and they pretend it doesn’t bother them while secretly biting the insides of their cheeks in an attempt to keep it together and not expose the festering wound inside them that grows ever larger by the day.

Honestly, thought? My guess is that Jason Biggs’ dick is actually pretty clean.

