Amy Poehler tells Seth Meyers she wants a cease-fire in the George Clooney prank war

Ever since dropping that amazing joke about George Clooney during their opening monologue at the Golden Globes, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been feeling the Oscar-winner's wrath in what has snowballed into an all-out Hollywood prank war. Now, it appears Poehler has finally had enough.

“I want to say something to George Clooney that no woman has ever said: 'George, please stop,'” said the comedian during an appearance on Seth Meyers' late-night debut on Monday.

And hey, I know how she feels, because when I was in a prank war with George Clooney it……oh, ok fine, I was never in a prank war with George Clooney. That being said, I am absolutely, totally, 100% down for it. So how about it, George? Prank war? You know, as long as it doesn't cost too much money? And also as long as we can be friends after, and I can hang out at your house and stuff?

