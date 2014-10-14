Amy Poehler details her past use of cocaine, mushrooms and ecstasy

In her memoir “Yes, Please,” Poehler writes about her drug use as a 20-something: “I tried cocaine, which I instantly loved but eventually hated,” she writes, adding: “Cocaine is terrific if you want to hang out with people you don”t know very well and play Ping-Pong all night. It”s bad for almost everything else…The day after cocaine is rough.”

Watch PlayStation”s “Powers” trailer

The 1st episode of PlayStation”s 1st TV series, a superhuman crime drama based on the comic book of the same name, will be made available for free. Subsequent episodes will be released to PlayStation platforms exclusively.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” books Nick Cannon for a recurring role

The “America”s Got Talent” host will play Captain Holt”s nephew, starting in December.

Click Read Full Post For More

Nat Geo greenlights “The Raft,” “The Watch” and “Remote Survival”

“The Raft” will drop two pairs of strangers in the ocean with a life raft, where they”ll live for six days stranded at sea, while “The Watch” will chronicle people whose jobs require them to be loners, or lone wolves.

Shonda Rhimes: Don”t look at me as an actor tonight on “The Mindy Project”

Rhimes says of her cameo: “Whatever u see tonight on #TheMindyProject, please know I fully realize I am not acting. Or an actor. Or lifelike. But just pretend, ok?”

Check out the “Toy Story: That Time Forgot” poster

The ABC holiday special debuts Dec. 2.

Paul Feig”s “Other Space” cast for Yahoo includes a “Mystery Science Theater 3000” reunion

Joel Hodgson and Trace Beaulieu have joined the series about “a journey in unknown space set in the early 22nd century.”

ESPN”s “30 for 30” tonight recalls the 1989 World Series that was halted by the San Francisco Earthquake

“The Day The Series Stopped” is airing three days before the 25th-annivesrary of the Loma Prieta Earthquake.

Padma Lakshmi and Richard Gere break up

The “Top Chef” host began dating Gere, who is nearly two decades her senior, two months ago.