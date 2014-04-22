I almost can't put my finger on why this is such a magical “Billy on the Street” segment, but it is. The concept: Amy Poehler wears a Pitbull mask, rips it off, and a random New York passerby realizes it's her. And Billy Eichner yells, “It's Pitbull! No wait, it's Amy Poehler!” Some celebrities just rule, and if you get to see them in person, it's… shockingly awesome? Or life-affirming? Or just a nice surprise? Anyway, Amy's one of them.
Amy Poehler Trolls New Yorkers in a Pitbull Mask
