10 reasona Amy Poehler totally deserves to be named Comedy Person of the Year

Guess what? Amy Poehler has been named Comedy Person of the Year by the Just For Laughs Montreal festival! You might have inferred from that exclamation point that I couldn’t possibly agree with this decision more, and think that Amy is terrific from top to bottom. Here are 10 Amy things that show why this honor is totally deserved:

10. Her return to the Weekend Update desk in the “SNL” season finale, which reminded everyone how great she was when she co-hosted:

9. That excellent episode of “Louie” she appeared in.

8. Photos like these:

7. She has two sons and one of them is named Abel — which is quite a commitment to the joke. The other is named Archie, so please, nobody ever tell him about Cain.

6. “Parks and Recreation,” of course! Leslie Knope is a character who will go down in TV history.

5. Her stint co-hosting the Golden Globes that included comments like “the rat-faced people of television:

4. Smart Girls at the Party: “Person of the Year” is a lofty thing to be named no matter what the qualifier is, and part of that seems like it should involve using your influence for good. Amy is particular effective when it comes to supporting other women, as seen in her web series “Smart Girls.”

3. On that same note, there’s the upcoming Comedy Central show Broad City which Miss Poehler is producing.

2. Quotes like this:

1. “Parks and Rec” should have been higher up on this list, don’t you agree?