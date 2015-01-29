Anna Kendrick’s #1 fan is Amy Schumer

#Amy Schumer #Anna Kendrick
01.29.15 4 years ago

Such a fan of Amy Schumer. Not only has she killed it on every episode of her brilliant Comedy Central sketch series, she's also proven her live chops as one of the best roasters in the biz. Did you hear Judd Apatow directed her upcoming movie? Big things are happening.

Another sign of Schumer's growing prominence is her stint as host of this year's MTV Movie Awards, which is kind of like the Oscars but without all that dull prestige-y stuff. The first promo for the show is truly laugh-out-loud! Just watch as a wild-eyed Amy startles a skittish Anna Kendrick, and then startles her again and again, repeatedly. And then ambushes her into doing that “Cups” routine. It's a gem.

The 2015 MTV Movie Awards airs on Sunday, April 12.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Amy Schumer#Anna Kendrick
TAGSAMY SCHUMERANNA KENDRICKMTV MOVIE AWARDSMTV Movie Awards 2015

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP