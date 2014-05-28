It's sad when a party has to end, but when this bachelorette party turned into a mess of dead bodies, everyone was just relieved. Amy Schumer, in the recent edition of “Inside Amy Schumer,” reported on this horrifying/gratifying bus crash and also explained what a “dicky sippee” is. The moral of the story is that bachelorette parties can be fatal, but more importantly, they are so, so annoying.
Amy Schumer Reports on Ugly Bachelorette Party Disaster
Louis VIrtel 05.28.14 4 years ago
