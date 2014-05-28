Amy Schumer Reports on Ugly Bachelorette Party Disaster

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It's sad when a party has to end, but when this bachelorette party turned into a mess of dead bodies, everyone was just relieved. Amy Schumer, in the recent edition of “Inside Amy Schumer,” reported on this horrifying/gratifying bus crash and also explained what a “dicky sippee” is. The moral of the story is that bachelorette parties can be fatal, but more importantly, they are so, so annoying.