Amy Schumer’s Sorkin Parody ‘The Foodroom’ is a Triumph

04.15.14 4 years ago

“Inside Amy Schumer” is always a valuable source of original, incisive sketches — and in the case of this parody of Aaron Sorkin's “The Newsroom,” a damning and hilarious one too.

Amy brings aboard guest Josh Charles — yes, the same one who's recent “Good Wife” arc has been, uh, shocking — for a dramatic walk-and-talk version of politics at a fast food restaurant. The whole thing is funny, but the amazing moment is when Amy says, “A woman's life is worth nothing unless she's making a great man greater.” 

Considering Aaron Sorkin once referred to a female reporter as “internet girl” and meant it sincerely, the takedown of “The Newsroom” feels especially kickass. 

