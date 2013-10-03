An open letter from Miley Cyrus back to Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor wrote an open letter to Miley Cyrus yesterday, after learning that Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” video was partly inspired by her own iconic video for the song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In the note, Sinead urged Miley to stop prostituting herself for her record label and to start relying on her talent instead of her body. You can read the entire thing here.
And what does Miley think of Sinead’s words? Riot has gotten exclusive access to Miley’s response letter. Check it out:
“Dear Sinead,
I read some of your letter. It’s pretty long, but I started reading it on my iPhone and then I had my assistant summarize everything after the part in the first paragraph where you say you’re my mother.
Um, by the way, I don’t think you’re my mother?
I feel like you’re mad at me for being naked in my video. But I didn’t invent nudity. Nudity has actually been around since the “Blurred Lines” video, and before that, it was in Adam and Eve. Do you know Adam and Eve? They’re from this old story written by God where Adam and Eve aren’t supposed to eat from the Tree of Knowledge. But then a snake comes along and is like, “Here, Eve, take this, fruit because it’ll make you feel really good,” and Eve is like, “YOLO” and she eats it, and that’s actually how YOLO was invented because before that it was YLF (you live forever).
I kind of feel like I’m Eve in that story, except the fruit is molly and the serpent is my manager.
Oh. I think I might understand what you’re saying.
Did you know, by the way, that there was paint on that sledgehammer? So when I was licking it, I was actually licking paint. LOL, but I still like weed better.
I know that you called me a prostitute, but I’m really rich, so why would I need to be a prostitute?
The part where you say, “Us females in the industry are role models and as such we have to be extremely careful what messages we send to other women” is soooo true. Like the other day, I was texting my friend Ashley who is actually my assistant, and I said, “Pls bring giant rubber fucks” but that was typo and I actually meant to say, “Pls bring giant rubber ducks” because I wanted to make a video where I was a baby in a bathtub playing with rubber duckies.
But instead, I had to make a video where I was having sex with life-sized Ken dolls.
Overall, I think you don’t understand that my message is all about having fun, and truthfully? I’m naked a lot because I’m allergic to cotton.
Hey, can I touch your hair? I bet it’s reallllllllly fuzzy.
Fuzzy’s a funny word. Maybe I’ll write a song about that.
Love,
Miley
P.S. Don’t worry, babe – I’m sure you could still look hot naked if you tried”
um, wow. maybe she should’ve actually read the letter before responding…
I’m betting she wouldn’t have comprehended it anyway.
Now I know why they call them white trailer thrash
Hoe’s
U go girl give it up your just another point in my scoreboard you know I always win. I fuck bitches like you for breakfast, have all the fun you want just let keep banging that loose pussy, when you reach 20 that pussy is going to be as open as the san francisco bridge if it ain’t that big now, hey gurl keep having fun, hey miley cirus ill see tonight for your bed time fuck. P. S. You Will Enjoy Me
Hey give it up for miley you know she’s young and dumb and full of cum, drugs may be fun cause she’s young and can afford but who knows maybe the door won’t be open forever and once they close them and she is old is when she will sit down and read the letter carefully and understand what the letter actual said and meant.
Ill I can say is dam Miley gives the best head, she gave me a blowjob after she smoke weed I never wanted it to end but after I came and litterally she had my cum in her mouth it made me horny and I boned her, I got say I got sprung but hey I understood it’s the weed and the moment, but Miley give’s the best blowjob after smokin weed she can do it more than and hour non stop
P. S. Can I Have Another One
I don’t know who could have possibly have told Miley she is sexy!!! She is not sexy and never will be until she grows up ad quits acting like a slut!!!!!!!
Hey leave Miley alone she’s happy with weed and my dick don’t nobody brain wash her, hey miley keep up the good work all these people writting these comments are trying to brain wash you baby your all good with what you have in your life
Miley your all that and a bag of potatoe chips
Miley used to be pretty, and at one point she seemed classy.
It’s funny because she’s stupid, and obviously missing the whole point about the mental health stuff. But, like, it’s MILEY CYRUS, she’s not that bright.
Wow rich or not she needs to spend that money on rehab and therapy she’s obviously lost her damn mind and doesn’t she know no one likes her crap but strung out junkies like herself
Good god please shut that girl up … how stupid do you think you sound? Yep that stupid.
Oh please someone give her a clue….
Oh please someone give her a clue.
Oh look, her immaturity and ignorance are showing. ……just like her tits, ass, and camel toe! Poor Lil Miley just a less talented version of Whitney Houston. They will use her up and toss her aside before she hits 27.
Too bad Miley will never read these comments… too bad Miley can’t read…
It is so sad that she has to resort to this crazy stuff and she thinks it is cute….what happened to her mother and father anyway. Apparently they were not good role models either. Her Dad was a has-been and then he realized he could capitalize in on his daughter-her father is the pimp.
you’re actually so butthurt it’s ridiculous. all of you are. who even knows that this is real? and if it was IT’S A JOKE because all sinead does is make miley seem like a little baby that doesn’t know anything about showbiz when she’s been in it for over 10 years. Her mother btw is with her every single day because she’s her manager, and her dad is actually the OPPOSITE of a pimp because he never even wanted her to be hannah montana in the first place. so stop being jealous that she’s making a shit ton of money when she’s young and having a good time, and go back to your 9-5.
Write a commeIt is so sad that she has to resort to this crazy stuff and she thinks it is cute….what happened to her mother and father anyway. Apparently they were not good role models either. Her Dad was a has-been and then he realized he could capitalize in on his daughter-her father is the pimp.
are you dumb because you literally posted the same thing written differently 5 times… maybe you’re the one that needs some educating…
….what happened to her mother and father anyway. Apparently they were not good role models either. Her Dad was a has-been and then he realized he could capitalize in on his daughter-her father is the pimp.
Her Dad was a has-been and then he realized he could capitalize in on his daughter-her father is the pimp…..
Write a comment…It is so sad that she has to resort to this crazy stuff and she thinks it is cute….what happened to her mother and father anyway. Apparently they were not good role models either. Her Dad was a has-been and then he realized he could capitalize in on his daughter-her father is the pimp.
Is this real? I hope not. Trashy…
I feel like it’s not but if it is it’s a complete joke. All Sinead do was make Miley seem like a complete and total dumbass to the industry when Miley’s been in it for the past decade. She was literally raised learning about all this shit. Everything she’s been touching in the industry has blown UP lately, she’s been getting nothing but crazy success. Everyone’s honestly so butthurt, she’s not Amanda Bynes. She’s a 20 year old girl who spent way too much time trying to be an adult, LET HER HAVE HER FUCKING FUN jesus
In reply to the comment above…then why has “Lorde” blown past her for five weeks running? And evidently you don’t have a glimmer of a clue who Sinead is and what she has accomplished. Let me take a stab>> you are in your late teens and think your parents are stupid and know nothing. When you’ve spent almost half of a century on this earth, as Sinead has, I think it’s safe to say Miley does not have the upper hand, not even an upper pinky. PS Miley IS a complete and total dumb ass on her own to think strutting around playing Zoolander with every sexual innuendo possible is going to help her join the hall of fame.
Spittle: not cool. White fungusy tongue: not cool. Bad acting: not cool. Bad monotonous songwriting: don’t bother!
Pretty sure this is fake, soooo…
THANK YOU I WAS STARTING TO THINK THE ENTIRE WORLD WAS STUPID. And yet here they all are talking about how stupid she is… awkkkkkwarddddd
I’m gonna go ahead and call bull shit on this one. No way this letter is real. Miley is a lot of things, but this sounds too stupid even for her. Makes me sick that the media would post stupid shit like this and even sicker that people believe it.
Well, it is good to have a faith.
I’m gonna go ahead and call bull shit on this one. Miley is a lot of things, but this is too stupid even for her. Makes me sick that the media would go to such lengths and even sicker that the world believes it. I’ve never been so thankful to be an English major as responsible, ethical journalism is dead.. or maybe never really lived.
More proof positive that Miley Cyrus is still, very much a child!
More proff positive that Miley Cyrus is still, very much a child.
wow…miley is apparently a stupid little douche bag with the attention span of a gnat.she might be rich, but she sure aint pretty
ugh this is actually painful to read because you’re such an idiot :(
Wow! Miley might as well just flush herself down toilet! Tip…read the letter first, then have someone else write your response for you. You don’t make any sense!
Tip…. not everything on the internet is real. Hint….you’re an idiot.
What a f**kn moron.
This is obviously fake. It’s called satire, people. And you are commenting on the lack of intelligence? Hello, pot? This is the kettle. You’re black! Not a fan, BTW. Just thought I’d point out the post is for entertainment for those of you intelligent individuals who felt the need to point out Miley’s stupidity. SMH
Obviously fake, people. Ever heard of satire? Before you call someone stupid, check to make sure you aren’t also an idiot. Thanks!
If Miley wants to define she the modrn woman, as a sexual explicit being, then,m I think the good guys, who arenb’t as Sineead states “using them like whores and prostitute” can be like I’d say, “Wow, thanlk you Mileyt for blessing us with your courage, your faith in a good guyt culture that is not “failing” as Sineeeead states overstates.” To Sineeeead, Not all we guys are bad, some of us like sex also, but will youi sinist us on that point.?? The fans, to whom Miley speaks, seem poetically to receive Miley’s message impra, and they still say its love if a womenas notes her sexuality with unobscure definitiveness and some love undewrgurdled, which I feel Miles has done AOK..,. Sineead, is stuck or choosing to be caight in a faulted feminism revolution from the 1960s, but if I a man love a womans sex appeal, them I will defend my right to mean that in an explicit sexual overtone. Thanks, Miley. Sineeead, work on your try, you are missing out. But, peace, and why didnt you keep trying to write more music, thehn we cn say agreet less ragamuffin40somethings woith no newsssssss. peace op it. in maq
i would love to have a convo with you irl
Could we get some subtitles for this comment?
I’m pretty certain this is satire. I am also fairly certain most of the commenters actually believe this was written by Miley. lol people are so gullible…
The “letter” is very entertaining, though. thumbs up!
Why bring the Bible and YOLO in the same category?? THEN she starts talking about liking drugs… she’s the ANTI-CHRIST… A BLASPHEMY… BURN YOU DEVIL…
THIS ISNT EVEN REAL HOW DUMB ARE YOU…must be from westboro baptist
STFU you must be the dumb one and im not even from there you piece of shit hop of her slutty ass
pretty sure the anti-Christ is someone who will deceive us all into liking them. If one person hates you, well then you can’t be the anti-Christ.
sorry miley, I think sinead was just trying to give you some good motherly advise. you may be rich, but it doesn’t make you smarter. and unfortunately I don’t see it keeping you confident in your own skin an a whole lot of self respect. moneys not all. use your talent not your body to keep the money flowing. other wise you just become a dis respected , sad desperate little young woman with no class. we the public loved you. do you know why? because our children could watch your show an relate to it an learn to be like you were back then, ( a good girl ) you taught them respect and how a young lady should act. now you have grown into quite a character an its sad. sad that your relationship with a loving father is also not as it was. wake up girl. we dont like the new you. we don’t respect her. and I myself will pray for you. that you get back on the right path. I don’t know if you think becoming the new Madonna will make you some super star. I think your fooling yourself. I think even Madonna regrets a lot of the past. all will fade in time an I just hope you can look back an feel proud among us that cared for you. respect yourself an make them respect you. it all starts with you. you choose. good luck.
“the fruit is molly and the serpent is my manager.”
This is a cry for help. She KNOWS she’s being used like tissue paper, she just can’t do anything about it… She’s signed a pact with the corporate devils and they own her body and soul.
Pay attention girls. Miley is NOT a free and powerful woman.
Wow-she can’t bother to fully read a letter from her supposed role model and clearly pays no attention to what Sinead has said at all. Having read Sinead’s letter first, Miley’s response seemed lame, lacking substance and intellect. I no longer feel much compassion for her.
well, actually I do feel sorry that she seems that far out of touch, but telling her so doesn’t seem to help.
Oh Miley
If you only knew the damage you do to yourself. Call me when you wake up alone, without drugs and a huge bank account. Money doesn’t feed your soul.
Did a child on drugs write that letter? Miley Cyrus, drop your pride and just humble yourself and say “you are right. I was wrong. I made a mistake. We all make mistakes. Lots of women have done dumb things – but the women who are truly admirable, are not the ones that never make mistakes, but the ones who make them, own up to it, and then change their lives and the world around them. That is what I am going to do.”
If you said THAT, and followed through on it, trust me, people would start respecting you, you could get off the defensive wagon (which is pride, and everyone can see through that) and get on with growing into a woman that you do not have to defend and who you can be truly proud to be.
What was written to you was wise advise. Please, take it and become a better person while you still can. No one is going to think less of you for admitting you were wrong – people will think the world of you for being brave enough to do that and to change your life for the better.
Ms. O’Conner shouldn’t have wasted her time, poor Miley can’t read. Miley uses her body because she’s a dumb fuck! Go back to high school Miley, because your still a stupid baby!
Miley is more stupid than I believed possible.
Miley is what’s wrong with America….She’ll be spiraling out of control in a year or two and wind up on the do you remember that disney character that went wacko? Too bad we can’t deport her to another planet. Response shows her immaturity and lack of proper parenting to be disrespectful like that. I won’t support any media who highlights Miley Cyrus.
I don’t think she realizes how crazy she sounds. Miley, you being rich, better save that money, because it won’t be too many years before you are a has-been who can’t get a record contract or acting role. The public will be left with the memory of your antics, and compare your 40 year old ugly photo to the ones of you with your coated tongue sticking out. Madonna you ain’t
I agree… Miley should have read the letter herself to it’s entirety before commenting. I am saddened that someone (Miley) could be so obnoxious and self centered that they cannot see the true beauty in things. She is so blinded by her deceptive life; ignoring the consequences of reality.
Is Miley insinuating she thinks she’s hot? This is Miley Cyrus, right? LOL, and not in a funny way. She needs to wake up, look in the mirror and see what plain looks like.
Satire that is stupid is not worth writing. I think she is just that stupid and self-absorbed. Just the fact that she couldn’t bother to read the whole thing before making comments is stupid enough. She had her assistant read and summarize it for her. I don’t suppose her assistant is one of the idiots who are hanging around her telling her how smart she is and procuring her drugs for her……they are all too stupid to care about, and yes, this will not end well. Have fun while it lasts honey, you will be a has-been soon enough, your entourage will leave you in the gutter, and you will be dead or in rehab. I am saving clips of this episode for my kids so they can see how this all comes out in the end.
How stupid do you have to be not to understand the meaning of the word prostitute? Making money with sex. Selling yourself for sex, even if it is just video sex. You’re just an expensive call girl honey.
Dear Miley,
you are too young to understand. Please listen to Sinead about this. You are worth so much to God. He loves you and accepts you no matter what you have done. You don’t have to prostitute yourself any longer. Just give your heart to Jesus. He is the only one that will never leave you and will be a perfect best friend, and Savior.
Wow. Just when I thought Miley couldn’t get any more pathetic and desperate … now we can add really, really dumb to the list. Sad.
I’m finding it difficult to believe that Miley wrote this response letter. IF she did, it’s obvious that she has some serious reading comprehension issues because she clearly didn’t understand a word Sinead said.
Miley, sorry but I am not buying your albums or movies for my daughter. After reading your reply, umm no. Just no. I like innocence. I like ladies, not girls. I wish you actually READ Sinead’s letter. She is right. She was looking out for you. You have gone and insulted someone who was telling you the truth, not what you want to hear but what you need to hear. She never called you her mother, she said she was taking on a motherly tone. Wow. Sorry Miley, you lost us as a fan and you lost my respect.
Sinead
Most people understood your good intentions. Now she can not say that nobody warned her. Next time just remember that it is impossible to sow in the desert.
Sinead
Most people understood your good intentions. Now she can not say that nobody warned her. Next time just remember that it is impossible to sow in the desert.
Sinead
Most people understood your good intentions. Now she can not say that nobody warned her. Next time just remember that it is impossible to sow in the desert.
Anyone who thinks this letter is real, wasn’t actually thinking at all. Almost all of it is unbelievable, but the give away is where she explains that the controversial content of Wrecking Ball video only occurred because of a typo: “giant rubber fucks” instead of “giant rubber ducks” seals the deal. Those of you who actually posted comments that u you believed this letter either have upped the ante for satire, or more likely have their head farther up their ass than the the fake Miley depicted in this “letter.”