An open letter from Miley Cyrus back to Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor wrote an open letter to Miley Cyrus yesterday, after learning that Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” video was partly inspired by her own iconic video for the song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” In the note, Sinead urged Miley to stop prostituting herself for her record label and to start relying on her talent instead of her body. You can read the entire thing here.

And what does Miley think of Sinead’s words? Riot has gotten exclusive access to Miley’s response letter. Check it out:

“Dear Sinead,

I read some of your letter. It’s pretty long, but I started reading it on my iPhone and then I had my assistant summarize everything after the part in the first paragraph where you say you’re my mother.

Um, by the way, I don’t think you’re my mother?

I feel like you’re mad at me for being naked in my video. But I didn’t invent nudity. Nudity has actually been around since the “Blurred Lines” video, and before that, it was in Adam and Eve. Do you know Adam and Eve? They’re from this old story written by God where Adam and Eve aren’t supposed to eat from the Tree of Knowledge. But then a snake comes along and is like, “Here, Eve, take this, fruit because it’ll make you feel really good,” and Eve is like, “YOLO” and she eats it, and that’s actually how YOLO was invented because before that it was YLF (you live forever).

I kind of feel like I’m Eve in that story, except the fruit is molly and the serpent is my manager.

Oh. I think I might understand what you’re saying.

Did you know, by the way, that there was paint on that sledgehammer? So when I was licking it, I was actually licking paint. LOL, but I still like weed better.

I know that you called me a prostitute, but I’m really rich, so why would I need to be a prostitute?

The part where you say, “Us females in the industry are role models and as such we have to be extremely careful what messages we send to other women” is soooo true. Like the other day, I was texting my friend Ashley who is actually my assistant, and I said, “Pls bring giant rubber fucks” but that was typo and I actually meant to say, “Pls bring giant rubber ducks” because I wanted to make a video where I was a baby in a bathtub playing with rubber duckies.

But instead, I had to make a video where I was having sex with life-sized Ken dolls.

Overall, I think you don’t understand that my message is all about having fun, and truthfully? I’m naked a lot because I’m allergic to cotton.

Hey, can I touch your hair? I bet it’s reallllllllly fuzzy.

Fuzzy’s a funny word. Maybe I’ll write a song about that.

Love,

Miley

P.S. Don’t worry, babe – I’m sure you could still look hot naked if you tried”