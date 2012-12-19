‘Anchorman 2’ gets a release date

Ron Burgundy is heading back to theaters just in time for the holidays – next year’s holidays, that is.

Paramount has slated “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” for December 20, 2013, marking nearly a decade since its predecessor’s July 2004 release.

Back for another round of stupidity alongside original director Adam McKay are returning stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carrell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Christina Applegate, with “SNL” vet Kristen Wiig also rumored to be in talks for a role. The long-awaited comedy sequel is slated to begin shooting early next year.

The original “Anchorman” grossed over $90 million worldwide, becoming the first in a string of box-office hits for producer Judd Apatow.

Will you be seeing “The Legend Continues” when it hits theaters? Sound off in the comments.