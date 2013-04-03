‘Anchorman 2’ Paul Rudd reveals a surprising clip on Conan

04.03.13 5 years ago

Oh, Paul Rudd. You so crazy. 

When the “Anchorman 2” star popped up on Conan O’Brien’s show last night, he promised an exclusive new clip from the Will Ferrell comedy sequel which Conan pegged to go viral.

Instead, Rudd reprised a running joke by cutting to a clip from a certain 1980’s “E.T.” rip-off/feature-length McDonald’s commercial.

Watch it here:

The clip is, of course, from Stewart Raffill’s 1988’s family film “Mad and Me,” unless “Anchorman 2” will include a wheelchair-bound tween and his creepy-looking alien pal. 

Meanwhile, “42” star Harrison Ford talked to ET about his previously revealed cameo in “Anchorman 2,” and it sounds like his role as an internationally-known news anchor is very short indeed. “It’d be easy enough to cut out,” Ford admits. “I don’t think it’s critical… They weren’t all in the scene that I did. It was just whats-his-name and the applesauce girl.”

We assume that means co-stars Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate. Ford summed up the experience in one word: “bizarre.” The sequel also stars Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Fred Willard, David Koechner and many more comedy powerhouses. 

Watch Ford’s interview here:

“Anchorman: The Legend Continues” opens December 20.

