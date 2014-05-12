Ancient Egypt gets sexy in new photos from FOX’s ‘Hieroglyph’

05.12.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Ancient Egypt gets a hip, sexy makeover in FOX's 2015 drama series “Hieroglyph,” which will freely mix crime, politics, sex and magic, and stars Max Brown, Antony Bunsee, Condola Rashad, Kelsey Chow, Reece Ritchie, Caroline Ford and John Rhys-Davies. Created by executive producer Travis Beacham (“Pacific Rim,” “Clash of the Titans”), “Hieroglyph” centers on a career thief (Brown) who is spared prison in order to serve the Pharaoh (Ritchie) who is struggling to retain his power. Upon entering the palace, he is introduced to the world of political corruption, sexual intrigue, underworld crime and the occasional supernatural occurrence (we'd better see some mummy action).

Check out photos of the cast below:

