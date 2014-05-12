Ancient Egypt gets sexy in new photos from FOX’s ‘Hieroglyph’

Ancient Egypt gets a hip, sexy makeover in FOX's 2015 drama series “Hieroglyph,” which will freely mix crime, politics, sex and magic, and stars Max Brown, Antony Bunsee, Condola Rashad, Kelsey Chow, Reece Ritchie, Caroline Ford and John Rhys-Davies. Created by executive producer Travis Beacham (“Pacific Rim,” “Clash of the Titans”), “Hieroglyph” centers on a career thief (Brown) who is spared prison in order to serve the Pharaoh (Ritchie) who is struggling to retain his power. Upon entering the palace, he is introduced to the world of political corruption, sexual intrigue, underworld crime and the occasional supernatural occurrence (we'd better see some mummy action).
Check out photos of the cast below:
So it’s basically “Reign” for an audience older than 25, only it’s set in ancient Egypt
So they’ve managed to cast this show without a single Arab actor?
Why would there be Arabs in ancient Egypt? There were Greeks and Africans as far as I know.
Not to start a debate on Egypt and pan-Arabism, but in Ancient Egypt there would be Egyptians, looking much like they do now.
So let me rephrase: they have managed to cast this show without a single Egyptian or Arab actor, well done FOX.
HIEROGLYPH!!
More whitewashing. The ancient Egyptians depicted themselves as black, America depicts them as anglos. I guess sometimes black history becomes … white history. I won’t be watching.
I guess in 50 years Dr Martin Luther king will be white