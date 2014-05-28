And Now, the 10 Greatest Lyrics from “Me. I Am Mariah.”

#Mariah Carey
05.28.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Here's something everyone should know about Mariah Carey: She's very proud of writing her own lyrics. You might think, “Please. Diane Warren comes in, writes a verse, and picks up that check before noon,” but no. No one but Mariah could write her own lyrics, and after reviewing the lyrical content of her breezy, R&B-heavy new album “Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse,” you will agree she is basically the Ira Gershwin of her generation.

I was barely able to confine the best lyrics to a top ten, but I think I've succeeded. Here are 10 pearls of wisdom from the not-that-elusive-if-you-really-think-about-it chanteuse.

10. “The Art of Letting Go”

“Letting go ain't easy… It's just exceedingly hurtful.”

9. “The Art of Letting Go” again.

“I'm making a statement / of my own opinion / Just a brief little reminder / to help myself remember / I no longer live in your dominion.” 

8. “It's a Wrap” (with Mary J. Blige)

“I should clock you right in your forehead.” 

7. “The Art of Letting Go” one last time, I swear.

“Go to Mimi on your contacts / Press delete.”

6. “#Beautiful”

“You're beautiful / And your mind is… f*cking beautiful.” 

5. “Money”

“Money, this, that, the other / Don”t mean nothing other than jets on holidays/ And chefs with hollandaise.”

4. “Betcha Gon' Know” (feat. R Kelly)

“I'm going about 100 miles per hour / Laughing out of anger / But it don't strike me as funny.”

3. “Betcha Gon' Know” 

R. Kelly: “I'm standing there butt naked / With nothing but a sheet on / Then she come down with nothing but a robe on / And that's when I put my damn clothes on / And got the f*ck up outta there.”

2. “Dedicated” (feat. Nas)

Nas: “We don”t wish today”s game was old again / we just wish it wasn”t filled with draconian, babylonian phony-men.”

1. “Supernatural,” featuring vocals by Mariah's daughter Monroe.

Monroe: “I'm a chanteuse!”

Mariah: “I know you are, dahhhhling.”

<3

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mariah Carey
TAGSMARIAH CAREYMary J BligeNasnick cannon

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP