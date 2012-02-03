Andre Braugher will captain ABC’s ‘Last Resort’ pilot

ABC’s nuclear submarine pilot “Last Resort” has just landed a heap of credibility, all for the price of one Andre Braugher.
“Last Resort” — which already has ample credibility thanks to the presence of executive producer Shawn Ryan — focuses on the crew of the nuclear submarine the U.S.S. Nevada after they go rogue and take over the island of Sainte Marina, according to Deadline.com. The website reports that Braugher will play the vessel’s commander.
The “Last Resort” script describes Braugher’s Captain Marcus Chaplin thusly: “A veteran of real combat, a leader by nature. Nerves of steel. A patriot, but will not follow any man blindly.” Somehow we can imagine Braugher playing that kind of part.
Braugher is an Emmy winner for “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Thief” and a nominee for the telefilm “The Tuskegee Airman,” the short-lived drama “Gideon’s Crossing” and a double-nominee for his two-season run on TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.”
Ryan (“The Shield,” “Terriers”) co-wrote the “Last Resort” script with Karl Gajdusek.
