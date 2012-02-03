Andre Braugher will captain ABC’s ‘Last Resort’ pilot

ABC’s nuclear submarine pilot “Last Resort” has just landed a heap of credibility, all for the price of one Andre Braugher.

“Last Resort” — which already has ample credibility thanks to the presence of executive producer Shawn Ryan — focuses on the crew of the nuclear submarine the U.S.S. Nevada after they go rogue and take over the island of Sainte Marina, according to Deadline.com . The website reports that Braugher will play the vessel’s commander.

The “Last Resort” script describes Braugher’s Captain Marcus Chaplin thusly: “A veteran of real combat, a leader by nature. Nerves of steel. A patriot, but will not follow any man blindly.” Somehow we can imagine Braugher playing that kind of part.

Braugher is an Emmy winner for “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Thief” and a nominee for the telefilm “The Tuskegee Airman,” the short-lived drama “Gideon’s Crossing” and a double-nominee for his two-season run on TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.”

Ryan (“The Shield,” “Terriers”) co-wrote the “Last Resort” script with Karl Gajdusek.